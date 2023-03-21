Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Pelicans Star’s Injury Update Remains Murky

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Just when people were starting to think that Zion Williamson was having a relatively healthy season, reality comes marching in. The fact of the matter is, while the Pelicans star has done the absolute best he can to stay healthy, he hasn’t been it for a while, since the 2nd of January, to be exact.

In that time period, the Pelicans have gone from being a top-3 seed in the Western Conference, all the way down to 12th place. So much for being a contender in the conference.

Simply put, this franchise needs its star back, and it needs it more than a homeless person needs money… there may or may not have been a little exaggeration there.

Jokes aside, will Zion Williamson finally be healthy enough to rejoin his teammates on the court? Or will he be forced to watch on from the sidelines yet again?

What is the status of Zion Williamson’s health?

The good news here is, it isn’t a knee injury that Zion Williamson is suffering from all over again. No, this is a hamstring strain that he picked up during his last NBA games. So fortunately, as long as the ailment is treated properly, this shouldn’t result in any long-term problems. And perhaps, that is exactly what the Pelicans are looking out for.

Zion Williamson for his collab with Jordan x Naruto: Air Jordan 37 “Rasengan” and Zion 2 “Naruto: Final Battle” pic.twitter.com/KEEePmPsVv — daily naruto (@dailyhokage) March 10, 2023

As per ESPN, the man was re-evaluated on March 9th, resulting in the prognosis, that the man will stay sidelined for at least 2 more weeks. That means, if the previous timeline were to be followed, the man would make his return within the new few days. However, it’s probably safer to assume that it’ll likely be yet another week before the Pelicans really let the young man return.

What is Zion Williamson averaging this season?

After 29 games played, Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Additionally, the man is shooting 60.8% from the field, 36.8% from deep, and 71.4% from the charity stripe.