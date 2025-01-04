Isiah Thomas Highlights Being Left Of The 1992 Dream Team Due To Michael Jordan Yet Again

Isiah Thomas might be the most notable snub from the 1992 USA Olympic team, and the Pistons Legend clearly hasn’t been able to move on from his exclusion from the “Dream Team” even 30 years later. The two-time champion recently shared a reel highlighting some of the team’s shock when Thomas was left off the team.

The video started with Thomas describing his longtime relationship with John Stockton, who Zeke actually introduced at his Hall of Fame ceremony. Stockton, however, likely took the 63-year-old’s spot on the iconic Olympic roster. The video then cut to several responses regarding the 12-time All-Star’s omission from the “Dream Team”, including one of Thomas’ most heated rivals, Larry Bird.

The clip explains how Bird, who had already engaged in numerous battles with the Bad Boy Pistons, was baffled by the decision but still saw it coming. The Boston Celtics legend described the situation in his memoir, Bird Watching, writing. “There’s going to be controversy over who didn’t make it. And the one guy most people were talking about is Isiah Thomas. I wondered myself why he wasn’t on the team.”

Thomas has been hanging to his Olympic rejection for decades now, but it appears to be for good reason. Zeke has always been adamant that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were instrumental in keeping him off the team. However, the Hall of Fame playmaker recently came across solid proof of the Bulls stars’ scheme to exclude him.

IT also took to Instagram to share a compilation of old interviews from the time, posted by the account ‘noblewood’ on Instagram, which detailed the conversations Jordan and Pippen had regarding their heated rival. The post featured dialogue from the two teammates, with both of them admitting they didn’t want Thomas on the team or for him to be mentioned in interviews.

Isiah Thomas didn’t realize MJ still had beef with him

Now both retired for over two decades, it’d be reasonable to assume the tensions between Thomas and Jordan have died down since then. At least, that’s what Zeke thought before viewing MJ’s The Last Dance documentary. for a long time. “I didn’t know [why I didn’t make the team] but I think now after all of us have seen and watched The Last Dance, okay now we do know the story. Jordan didn’t want me on the team. That’s how it was,” Thomas said.

However, the Chicago native has mentioned before how he’d like to sit down and have a conversation with MJ to hash out their differences. “I don’t hate anybody. If [Jordan] came here and sat down today and wanted to have an honest conversation — keyword, honest — I’m down for it.” Thomas shared.

It still appears to be a long road ahead for the two legends to mend their relationship, but it at least seems as though the legendary playmaker is still making an earnest effort to settle things with His Airness.