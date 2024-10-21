Isiah Thomas Pushes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Case as the ‘GOAT’

Throughout the many eras of the NBA, the grand-old debate about the greatest player of all time has stood the test of time. The debate is now mostly shortlisted to two candidates, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, other legends like Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also flaunt resumes that can qualify them as the GOAT.

Therefore, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas shared the GOAT case for legendary big man, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose candidacy has been mostly forgotten by posterity. Abdul-Jabbar’s former Lakers teammates, Byron Scott and James Worthy, made the case for Kareem’s claim to the GOAT throne on the ‘Byron Scott Podcast’ in 2022.

Scott said,

“You got to take the full body of work. You got to look at what he did in high school. He lost two games in high school. You look at what he did in college, he lost one game in college. Then he gets to the pros, he wins six MVPS and six championships. If you look at all the body of work, there’s not a greater player.”

Meanwhile, Worthy pointed out how Kareem’s freshman team had beaten the Varsity team in high school, which was ranked #1 nationally. He added how the Lakers legend thrived in the NBA against some of the best centers in the world, like Hakeem Olajuwon and Patrick Ewing, and dominated the league for over two decades.

That alone gets him over the hump.

Thomas took to his Instagram page to share the clip of Scott and Worthy in agreement with their stance regarding Abdul-Jabbar’s GOAT status.

The opinions of Scott and Worthy are on point. They pointed toward Kareem’s ability to impact winning from the start of his career. Throughout eight years of high school and college basketball, the big man held a record of 212-8.

In other words, Abdul-Jabbar won 96.4% of the games he played during that time. His career win-loss record stands at 1074-486.

Additionally, there is no other player in NBA history that has won six MVP awards in their career. Michael Jordan and Bill Russell each have five, tying them for the second place. Abdul-Jabbar also held the record for most points all-time before James broke it in February of 2023.

A key point in favor of the argument in support of Kareem is that he only made one three-pointer in his career. This means, he converted significantly more baskets to position himself among the top scorers of all time.

Kareem has made the most field goals at 15,837 in the league’s history, ahead of LeBron. James, who has exactly 14,837 made field goals in his career and is behind by 1000.

It’s really surprising how posterity has overlooked KAJ in the GOAT debate. The only reason for that could be the center style of play wasn’t attractive enough to impress modern fans. But Abdul-Jabbar can definitely give anyone a run for their money with his resume.