Isiah Thomas Seemingly Backs Claim He’s the Greatest Point Guard of All Time

The argument about who is the greatest player of all time is one never-ending debate among fans. But there had been some unity when it came to labeling who the greatest point guard of all time has been. And Isiah Thomas seems to agree with the take that puts him ahead of the likes of John Stockton, and Stephen Curry to name a few.

A recent video posted on Instagram caught the attention of the Detroit Pistons legend. The video had Dan Dakich backing up Isiah Thomas’ case for the greatest point guard of all time.

“I’ll fight anybody that says Isiah Thomas isn’t the best point guard in NBA history… Nobody went through (Larry) Bird, Magic (Johnson), and (Michael) Jordan other than Isiah, twice to win an NBA title. Nobody did that.” “Somebody said this, I think it was (Charles) Barkley said about Kyrie Irving. ‘Kyrie Irving has all of Isiah’s gifts but he doesn’t have Isiah’s absolute killer in him. And I don’t think he meant that as a criticism of Kyrie Irving. He meant more as a compliment to you. (Isiah Thomas)”

Back in the 1988-89 NBA postseason, Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons took down all three of these giants in a single year. He defeated Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the first round, capping it off by handing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls an elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pistons and Zeke went on to cap off their stellar run with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the ‘89 NBA Finals to win their first championship in franchise history.

Detroit followed up on their successful title run with another one, winning back-to-back NBA championships, having defeated MJ in the Eastern Conference playoffs once again. And to get the name ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ coined for your team should tell you all about how good Thomas might’ve been. Given the level of respect and admiration the three legends Thomas took down, it does make his case stronger for the greatest point guard debate.

And Zeke seems to be in complete agreement with Dan Dakich and his take, as the video was reshared by the two-time NBA champion on his social media.

Isiah Thomas on IG pic.twitter.com/GXje9O7MlZ — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) July 5, 2024

However, the modern NBA witnessed Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry revolutionizing the game of basketball with his limitless shooting. Curry brought 4 NBA titles to the Bay Area and has yet to show signs of slowing down. So, a lot of the younger fans may be baffled by this take.