“It disrespects Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson – players who I didn’t play against”: Michael Jordan and LeBron James have contrasting approaches to the GOAT debate

When you ask any NBA fan or anyone else who the greatest basketball player of all time is, only one name comes to mind: Michael Jordan.

Jordan is a six-time NBA Champion, winning five MVP awards and multiple other individual awards in his illustrious career. Individually and collectively, Michael was accustomed to winning throughout his NBA career.

The Chicago Bulls, led by Jordan are considered to be one of the best teams in the history of the league and are yet to make a championship final since Jordan last won them the title in 1998.

The NBA has been around since 1946, and we’ve seen some of the greatest athletes of all time compete on the court during that time. There have been various styles of play that have spanned several eras. Shooters now dominate the sport, but the center position ruled the game only a few decades ago.

We’ve seen defensive dominance, three-point shooting snipers, crafty slashers, and all-around godlike athletes. With so many different skills, playstyles, athleticism, skill, and coaching levels, determining who is the best player of all time is difficult.

Michael Jordan speaks about the best players in NBA history

Players such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell can all be considered great for different reasons. To determine who was truly the greatest, we must look at stats, accolades, what the era provided at the time, and what strengths and weaknesses each player possessed.

But considering different eras and the environment in which players flourished and thrived, none stood out more than Michael Jordan, leading the Chicago Bulls to three-peat twice in the span of eight years.

His “Airness” resurrected the game of basketball at a time when its ratings were at an all-time low. He was better marketed than anyone else, putting the Jordan brand on a pedestal that has yet to be surpassed. Jordan is inextricably linked with basketball. When most people think of the sport, they think of Jordan.

When asked about the greatest player of all-time debate, Jordan said, “No, that is not something which I can say we can establish a winner. Each of us played in different eras, with different teams and different levels of success. To compare all of them and say one is better than the other is unfair to the art and the artist. Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, and the others before me are all artists of the game and we have all learned and improved from them. To say one improvement is better than the other is unfair.”

Michael Jordan was a visionary who used his dominant play on the court to build an empire. He’s the greatest scorer the game has ever seen, with an unblemished Finals record that many claims make him the best. He completely dominated the 1990s, built a shoe empire that made him a billionaire and created one of the greatest children’s films of all time. Jordan is without a doubt one of the best to have ever done it.