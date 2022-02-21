“Stephen Curry, why are you playing so much defense, bro?!”: Draymond Green hilariously calls out his GSW teammate for playing too much defense in the 2022 All-Star Game

Stephen Curry went on to record 50 points as he went on to win the ASG MVP honors, but Draymond Green was more surprised that the GSW leader had 2 blocks.

For obvious reasons, Stephen Curry was booed all weekend by the crowd in Cleveland. But, how did the Warriors leader choose to react to that welcome? By shattering several records as he sunk in 16 three-pointers, going off for a staggering 50-point performance putting the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in flames, and helping Team LeBron grab a huge 163-160 win.

UNREAL MVP PERFORMANCE FROM STEPH CURRY OMGGGGG 🤯 50 PTS

16/27 3PT pic.twitter.com/x7pm3uQ4lK — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2022

Recording an unreal stat line – 50 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists – it was Curry who went on to life the first-ever newly designed 2022 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

NBA All-Star Game MVP. 16 threes. None other than Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/pTnd6gSayL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

“I need to win”: Draymond Green asks Stephen Curry to cool down during the 2nd quarter of the ASG

Draymond Green has been seeing Curry’s greatness up close for the past decade now. Seeing The Baby-Faced Assassin go off for 50 points is still surely mesmerizing for Green, but is nothing new. However, seeing Chef Curry play defense was just as shocking to Dray as it was to all of us.

At one point in the contest, Steph was the only player on the floor to record 2 blocks. Hilariously calling out Curry for playing defense, Green said:

“Why are you playing so much defense bro? It’s ridiculous.”

“Why are you playing so much defense bro?” This @StephenCurry30 and @Money23Green exchange 😭 pic.twitter.com/5V9Nz4TiLm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

The former DPOY was one of the many Team Durant supporters who didn’t want Steph catching fire. While talking to the TNT crew mid-way into the 2nd quarter, the GSW forward said:

“It’s gettin’ old right now, I need to win.”

“It’s gettin’ old right now, I need to win.” Draymond does NOT want Steph heating up 😂 pic.twitter.com/b6a8v8J8ui — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2022

Apart from torching Team Durant for 50 points, Curry also recorded 2 blocks and a steal. It wouldn’t have been surprising seeing Steph lift the ASG DPOY honors, had there been one.