“It has to be Rudy Gobert, I mean, the man cried on national television when he didn’t make the All-Star team”: Draymond Green continues to mock the Jazz center to date 

Warriors forward Draymond Green had a hilarious response when asked to reveal a player who had the worst reaction on not getting selected for the All-Star game.

The cast of Inside the NBA was back for the weekly edition of their show. The highlight of this week’s show was the announcement of the All-Star reserves. Draymond Green, who recently signed a deal with Turner Sports, joined the award-winning cast for a segment.

The former DPOY would be surprised with his fourth All-Star selection while on-air, with Charles Barkley doing the honors of announcing Green’s name.

During the show, veteran panelist Kenny Smith posed an interesting question to Green, asking him to reveal a player who took the All-Star snub personally. To which, the Warriors veteran responded the following.

“One thing I can assure you, if I didn’t make it this year, I wasn’t gonna cry. I can 100% assure you that. It has to be Rudy, I mean, the man cried on national television when he didn’t make the All-Star team. Thank god he’s made the next three. I mean, you can’t cry Chuck. I said it then, I’m gonna say it now.”

“You can’t cry, Chuck” 😅@Money23Green really called out Gobert when @TheJetonTNT asked which player has had the worst reaction to being a All-Star snub. pic.twitter.com/eW5wJgGzNy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 4, 2022

Green was referring to Rudy Gobert not making the All-Star game in 2019. The seven-foot center would break down while talking to the media post a practice session. Surprisingly, Green had mocked the Jazz center during the time as well.

Draymond Green had roasted Rudy Gobert for crying on national television.

The All-Star weekend is one of the most exciting dates in the NBA calendar and an event where every NBA player wants to make his presence felt. However, with the plethora of talent available and the limitation of spots, some deserving players don’t make the cut.

While some take it with a pinch of salt, others find it disrespectful. However, one didn’t expect the reaction Gobert had on not being selected for the ASG in 2019. The French basketball superstar would break down publicly while talking to the media.

“Just surprised,” said Gobert. “I think it’s disrespectful. I mean, I feel disrespected. It’s my legacy, you know, I don’t even play for money. I don’t care about that bonus, it’s just about my legacy. My mom called me crying. It was tough, It is what it is.”

Green, who didn’t make the All-Star game taking place at Charlotte that particular year as well, trolled Gobert with the following tweet.

I guess I should cry too… no Charlotte? 😢😢😢 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019

According to many, Green crossed the line by mocking someone’s emotions. An All-Star selection meant a lot to Gobert, coming from a foreign country and playing for a small market like the Jazz.