“It Nobody’s Business”: Charles Barkley Wishes ‘Nothing but Success’ to R&B Singer Khalid After He Comes Out as Gay

Earlier this week, R&B star Khalid publicly announced that he was gay after an X user leaked that they had been on a date or two with the singer. The always-outspoken Charles Barkley called out the person who tried to leak details about their meeting with the artist. He claimed that a person’s sexuality is a private matter and shouldn’t be made public unless they wish.

On The Steam Room podcast, the Hall of Famer showed solidarity with Khalid despite not knowing him personally because he felt the need to stand up for the singer. He said,

“There’s an R&B singer named Khalid. He came out the other day as gay because somebody was getting ready to out him and he said, ‘I wasn’t hiding it just wasn’t anybody’s business.’ Brother you’re 100% right. It ain’t none of our business. I’ve never met you. I wish you nothing but success and I hate that somebody tried to out you. It’s not my business, it’s nobody’s business.”

On November 22, Khalid took to X to announce to the world that he was gay with a post that had a rainbow flag followed by, “There y’all go.”

Typically when someone comes out it’s cause for celebration. However, Khalid’s tone suggested he wasn’t in the best spirits to make the public announcement. His next post explained why, as he wrote,

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn. I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobody’s business!”

The circumstances weren’t ideal, but his decision to come out was met with extraordinary support and praise on social media. Barkley showcasing his support shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has always stood in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Barkley’s support for the LGBTQIA+

Barkley’s made enemies in the NBA with his physical play style and penchant for trash-talking. However, that wasn’t a reflection of his personality. The 11-time All-Star is full of compassion and care, which he has often showcased when talking about his support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

At an event at Lake Tahoe in 2022, he proclaimed his stance on inclusivity in the most Charles Barkley-like manner. He said,

“If you are gay or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you sh*t, you tell them Charles says f**k you!”

Barkley fully backs everyone’s right to be themselves without being judged or discriminated against. His message for anyone harassing another person for their sexual orientation and to Khalid showcase that he’s not a silent ally, but a vocal supporter.