“Nice snake move there by Jamal Murray”: When Charles Barkley indulged in some dark humor involving a tragic incident in Oklahoma while discussing a Nuggets-Blazers 2019 matchup

When NBA legend Charles Barkley couldn’t contain his laughter about a tragic incident involving a man being bitten by a snake on his face

TNT’s Inside the NBA has some of the most entertaining gags and segments, making it one of the most-watched basketball analytical shows. The panelists Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have changed the dynamics of sports broadcasting. Former MVP and Olympic gold medalist Charles Barkley is often seen stepping out of line with his statements and humor. However, the panel can never contain their laughter at some of Sir Charles’ outrageous statements, especially Shaq.

During the 2019 playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, one episode started with Barkley being unable to contain his laughter. The subject of laughter was a man being bitten by a snake on his face as he went pay a visit to his friend. He describes the incident to his co-panelists.

Charles Barkley makes no qualms about laughing at a tragic incident.

Barkley can cross the line when it comes to his sense of humor at times. However, that has never stopped the Phoenix Suns veteran from speaking his mind and taking jibes at people.

A CNN report had released a clip of an Oklahoma man being bitten by a snake as he rang the doorbell of his friend’s house. The clip went viral in no time.

A doorbell camera captured the terrifying moment a snake attacked a man https://t.co/yHpmqq4Z1m pic.twitter.com/xDg15ifVoU — CNN (@CNN) May 7, 2019

Chuck seemed rather amused by the entire incident and couldn’t stop laughing.

“It was hilarious. First of all, any idiot guy got a snake should be apprehended anyway. The man getting bitten by the snake. I hope you are alright man. I am sorry man.”

The show proceeds with highlights of Game 5 of the western conference semi-finals between the Nuggets and the Trail Blazers. The panel couldn’t help but carry forward the snake incident while analyzing the game. Barkley would remark how Jamal Murray slithered through the defense of the Trail Blazers for a layup. The Blazers look rattled remarked the host, Ernie Johnson. Kenny Smith stated that the Nuggets shot with venom.

Though Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish statements, the above incident would definitely have the other panelists equally involved. Making fun of such a grave incident is not appreciated. However, no actions were taken as everyone knows the show is all lighthearted fun.