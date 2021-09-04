“By not taking the vaccine you’re not trying to help the world get back where we were”: Charles Barkley sends out a bold message to “idiots” who don’t believe in taking the Covid-19 vaccine

Charles Barkley calls anti-vaxxers “selfish” in one of his recent rants on “The Mike Missanelli Show”. The former Houston legend also practically urges people to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nobody could quite imagine just how deadly the COVID-19 virus would be. With over 4.5 million deaths due to the unprecedented pandemic, the fight against it has been a rather tedious and prolonged one. Naturally, one would assume that people with the Covid-19 vaccines available in their country, would voluntarily get themselves and their families vaccinated and help the world in the tiring fight against the disease. Sadly, that hasn’t quite been the case with a few around the world.

Charles Barkley, for those of you who don’t know, has been supporting the usage of the vaccine and trying to encourage people to get vaccinated. And if there is one thing that Barkley hates with a passion, are the anti-vaxxers.

The Hall-Of-Famer, himself is fully vaccinated and has quite often not hesitated to call out anti-vaxxers out in the most disrespectful and straightforward ways.

Also Read: When Kyrie Irving verbally destroyed a Sixers big man who taunted the Cavaliers after a dunk despite suffering a huge beating

In his recent rant, Charles Barkley calls the anti-vaxxers “selfish” and refers to them as “idiots”

On his recent appearance on “The Mike Missanelli Show”, Sir Charles went ahead and slammed the people who wouldn’t get vaccinated.

“For us to be selfish and not trying to help the world get back where we can take these stupid masks off and go out to dinner in a full restaurant, I just think it’s selfish,” said Charles Barkley.

“I’ve heard these idiots talk about chips in it, and I heard people talking about [the government] wants to follow us around,” the basketball Hall of Famer added of conspiracy theories surrounding the shots. “They can follow us around anyway. Everybody got a cellphone. And first of all, what are you doing that you’re worried about people following you?”

Last month, Barkley expressed on CNBC how everyone should be vaccinated. And went on to call anti-vaxxers “a**holes“.

“Yes, I’m vaccinated. Everybody should be vaccinated. Period.”

“The only people who are not vaccinated are just assholes,” Charles Barkley added.

“Can you imagine if one of these guys that are not vaccinated, if they get one of these players’ kids, wives, girlfriends, moms and dads sick and they die over some unnecessary conspiracy bullsh*t,” Charles Barkley explained. “I think that would be tragic.”

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal explains why he believes that Zach LaVine and co won’t win a championship the coming season