Basketball

“It wouldn’t have been very wise of Michael Jordan to come into the paint”: When Wilt Chamberlain claimed that the Bulls GOAT wouldn’t have been impactful in the paint during his era

“It wouldn’t have been very wise of Michael Jordan to come into the paint”: When Wilt Chamberlain claimed that the Bulls GOAT wouldn’t have been impactful in the paint during his era
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Highest 7th wicket partnership in Test cricket: England Test partnership records for seventh wicket
Next Article
England cricket coaching staff 2022: England cricket coach and other support staff Test cricket
NBA Latest Post
“Bill Russell threw up in the locker room before every game”: Wilt Chamberlain could not fathom just how seriously the Celtics great took basketball
“Kyrie Irving has totally betrayed Kevin Durant!”: Stephen A Smith makes serious accusation about Nets star after he declines $36.9 million player option

Stephen A Smith levies a serious acquisition towards Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, while bringing up…