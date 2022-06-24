“Michael Jordan averaged 11.4 assists in the 1991 Finals against Magic Johnson’s Showtime Lakers”: NBA Twitter busts the myth of the Chicago Bulls GOAT being “only a scorer”

Despite being one of the GOAT, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is often criticized for only being a scorer by his naysayers.

Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic figures in sporting history. Because of his freakish athleticism, two-way ability, and the will to be the best player at any given time, the Chicago Bulls leader managed to have an incredibly successful career.

Over the span of MJ’s 15-year career, the 6-foot-6 guard racked up all the accolades one could possibly win. The Hall-Of-Famer’s decorated resume includes 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steals titles, a DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, and holds about 200 franchise records!

Despite being one of the greatest to ever do it, “His Airness” is often criticized by haters for being “merely just a scorer”. However, what they don’t know is that Mike averaged a staggering 5.3 assists per game throughout the course of his career, and improved the number to 5.7 assists in the postseason.

With 5,012 assists, MJ even holds the Chicago Bulls franchise record for the most number of assists.

NBA Twitter reacts to Michael Jordan averaging 11.4 assists per game in the 1991 NBA Finals

Back in 1991, on his quest to win a first-ever title, The Black Cat put on an offensive clinic. Alongside averaging a staggering 31.2 points (2nd highest in the series was 20.8 PPG), Jordan recorded 57 assists in 5 games (11.4 APG) against the Showtime Lakers.

In the 1991 Finals, Michael Jordan averaged 11.4 assists per game, the most ever by a non-PG… including LeBron. “Just a scorer.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/cuLmmLX0a6 — Miguel Jordán (@PettyAirJordan) June 14, 2022

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter decided to bust the myth that MJ was much more than just a prolific scorer.

Worth noting: he wasn’t dominating the ball like certain players do today either. — A (@el_pureagua) June 14, 2022

Yes MJ did it all but mainly he just did whatever it took to win, that series it was clearly dropping dimes. — Matthew Cilia (@MatthewCilia7) June 15, 2022

People who create those narratives never saw Jordan play. Agenda is busted. — OldSkoolG$ (@OldSkoolG1) June 15, 2022

Whoever thinks that Jordan was just a scorer is not valid https://t.co/H7s42W09Wu — Allen Roberson (@AGRoberson_) June 14, 2022

Anybody who saw MJ’s game would know that he wasn’t just a scorer. The man took on any role the team required from him to win, whether it was being a facilitator, a defensive threat, or getting buckets at will.

