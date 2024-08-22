“It’ll Be Tough but It’s Always Worth It”: Jordan Poole Gives Advice to Young Fan About Making It to the NBA

Jordan Poole’s debut season with the Wizards did not go as he had envisioned. His scoring and shooting numbers went down and the team won 20 fewer games than they did in the 2022-23 season. The guard was heavily scrutinized for his performances which undoubtedly would’ve affected his morale. However, he hasn’t been bogged down by his rough season and is still proud of his achievements.

During his appearance at a Summer League game, a young fan named Landon Bell approached Poole to get some advice on how to become an NBA star. The Wizards guard could’ve given a generic response and walked away. Instead, he gave an elaborate answer that could help anyone with similar dreams.

When Bell asked what was his journey to the NBA like and what advice he’d give to a youngster with a similar dream, Poole responded,

“Just keep grinding, bro. Always take care of school but always have fun… Keep going bro. It’ll be tough but it’s always worth it. So, if you’re in the gym more than anybody else, you’ll have a good shot.”

Poole’s reputation as a player has taken a massive over the past two years. However, not too long, his story was an inspiration to many young stars. Unlike most of his peers who play one year in college before declaring for the draft, the guard spent two seasons at Michigan, honing his skills to prepare for life in the big league.

The Warriors picked him 28th overall in the 2019 draft and saw him as a young player with good mechanics who could be impactful off the bench. However, in his third season with the team, he blossomed into a star and started 51 games for the franchise. He played a critical role in helping the team win the 2022 NBA title.

The Warriors rewarded him with a four-year, $128 million contract, but traded him to the Wizards only one year into his deal after his bust-up in practice with Draymond Green and inconsistent form. Poole went from riding the bench to playing a critical role on a title-winning team to being discarded.

Despite the recent lows, the guard has plenty to be grateful for. He worked hard all his life to make it to NBA and at 25, he has a championship ring and a nine-figure contract. While his career has gone slightly backward over the past two years, he has already achieved a lot. Most youngsters would gladly swap places with him.

Poole’s path to the NBA wasn’t straightforward. But he made it and hasn’t lost sight of how incredible that feat is.