mobile app bar

“It’s a Trip How Genetics Work”: When Kobe Bryant Was Surprised by Daughter Gianna’s Similarities

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kobe Bryant with daughter Gianna 2019

Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant had four daughters with his wife, Vanessa, but it was his second-born, Gianna, who most similarly followed in her workaholic father’s footsteps. The Mamba shared in a 2019 interview how amazed he was by the similarities between him and his teenage daughter.

The Lakers legend was impressed by how Gianna picked up his traits, both in her play style and personality. Gianna had aspirations of her own to play professional basketball, and Kobe was dedicated to helping her accomplish her dream. But she was doing most of the heavy lifting on her own volition.

Gianna possessed the hardworking, winning-obsessed personality that her father did, while also inheriting his flair on the court as well. Kobe took pride in Gianna, whose girls’ basketball team he coached to greatness. Team Mamba dominated with Kobe at the helm. His coaching experience also gave him an up-close look at his daughter’s potential.

“It’s a trip to see her move and some of the expressions she makes,” Bryant said of Gianna. “It’s a trip how genetics work.”  As his children began to grow into young adults, Kobe realized just how closely they resembled him, not just in their looks but in their mannerisms and movements as well.

Kobe was amazed by the power of genetics but also praised his daughter’s intensity in her work. He constantly shared how proud he was of Gianna’s will in everything she did.

Kobe Bryant always made it known how proud he was of Gianna

Gianna and Bryant’s other daughters were his pride and joy. He once shared how he hoped Gianna would carry on his basketball legacy. With hopes of playing for UConn and eventually making the jump to the WNBA, she was on the right trajectory.

He reminisced how fans would approach him and tell him he needed to have son to continue his legacy, but Bryant knew that wouldn’t be necessary. Kobe recalled how Gianna would respond: “She’s like, ‘Oh, I got this. You don’t need no boy for that. I got this.’ I’m like, ‘That’s right. Yes, you do. You got this.'” 

Had Gianna had the opportunity to continue on her path to basketball stardom, she likely would have been a freshman on UConn’s National Championship team this year. Knowing the traits she gained from her father, there’s little doubt that she would’ve reached her goal.

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these