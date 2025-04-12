“It’s a Trip How Genetics Work”: When Kobe Bryant Was Surprised by Daughter Gianna’s Similarities

Kobe Bryant had four daughters with his wife, Vanessa, but it was his second-born, Gianna, who most similarly followed in her workaholic father’s footsteps. The Mamba shared in a 2019 interview how amazed he was by the similarities between him and his teenage daughter.

The Lakers legend was impressed by how Gianna picked up his traits, both in her play style and personality. Gianna had aspirations of her own to play professional basketball, and Kobe was dedicated to helping her accomplish her dream. But she was doing most of the heavy lifting on her own volition.

Gianna possessed the hardworking, winning-obsessed personality that her father did, while also inheriting his flair on the court as well. Kobe took pride in Gianna, whose girls’ basketball team he coached to greatness. Team Mamba dominated with Kobe at the helm. His coaching experience also gave him an up-close look at his daughter’s potential.

“It’s a trip to see her move and some of the expressions she makes,” Bryant said of Gianna. “It’s a trip how genetics work.” As his children began to grow into young adults, Kobe realized just how closely they resembled him, not just in their looks but in their mannerisms and movements as well.

Kobe was amazed by the power of genetics but also praised his daughter’s intensity in her work. He constantly shared how proud he was of Gianna’s will in everything she did.

Kobe Bryant always made it known how proud he was of Gianna

Gianna and Bryant’s other daughters were his pride and joy. He once shared how he hoped Gianna would carry on his basketball legacy. With hopes of playing for UConn and eventually making the jump to the WNBA, she was on the right trajectory.

He reminisced how fans would approach him and tell him he needed to have son to continue his legacy, but Bryant knew that wouldn’t be necessary. Kobe recalled how Gianna would respond: “She’s like, ‘Oh, I got this. You don’t need no boy for that. I got this.’ I’m like, ‘That’s right. Yes, you do. You got this.'”

Had Gianna had the opportunity to continue on her path to basketball stardom, she likely would have been a freshman on UConn’s National Championship team this year. Knowing the traits she gained from her father, there’s little doubt that she would’ve reached her goal.