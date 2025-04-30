New York Times Best Selling Author Once Revealed How Kobe Bryant Partnership Started With Gianna

It’s incredible how some partnerships can come together. Sometimes it’s random chance. Other times it’s under extraordinary circumstances. Author Jason Reynolds’s almost partnering with Kobe Bryant certainly falls into the latter category. The famed YA writer was randomly called by the NBA legend on his cell phone one evening. Why did Kobe make that call? The story is just as intriguing as Reynolds’ books.

Back in 2020, Reynolds interviewed with Andscape one month after Kobe and his daughter Gianna’s tragic passing. In the chat, Reynolds revealed that the five-time NBA Champion called him in 2018 when he was visiting with his mother. “Kobe, forgive me but I have to ask, why are you on my phone?” he recalled asking the basketball great. It didn’t take long for the Mamba to answer.

“Cool. So here’s the thing. I’m calling because, well, let me be honest. I hadn’t heard of your work or anything, but my daughter, GiGi, came home going on and on about your book, Ghost. And so, I wanted to first and foremost thank you for that.” Reynolds admitted in the interview that he was taken aback by Kobe’s words, especially what he said next.

“He goes on to tell me that he’s read the whole series, and that it struck him because he’s been using stories of his own to help GiGi understand basketball, and life, for years,” stated Reynolds.

As if Kobe telling you that his books moved him wasn’t enough, Reynolds would then receive an incredible career offer. “He asks me to be involved in the publishing company he’s starting as part of his Granity Studios, where all the books would use sports and magic to do what he’s been doing for his daughter, for other young athletes around the world.” Unfortunately, Reynolds revealed that he had to turn down the gig due to other commitments, but was still super into the idea.

Reynolds didn’t get to work with Kobe — yet they still forged a relationship. “For the next two years Kobe generously mentions my name in many of the interviews about his publishing company and the books he and his collaborators are making,” he told Anscape.

It’s touching to see that Kobe had an affinity for telling stories, and how GiGi opened him up to a new form of storytelling. It clearly stuck with the Mamba. After his call with Reynolds, he continued to tell stories of his own.

Kobe would go on to win an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball”

Kobe accomplished everything an athlete could in the NBA. But the Mamba once told the media that over all of his NBA titles, winning an Oscar meant more to him.

“I feel better than winning a championship, to be honest with you. I swear I do,” stated Bryant to ESPN after winning the Academy Award for his animated short film, Dear Basketball. The film was based on Bryant’s Player’s Tribune letter when he announced his retirement.

The Oscar win was yet another triumph in Kobe’s life. Perhaps his conversation with Reynolds really opened him up to the storytelling capabilities he had hidden inside of him. Or perhaps it was just another indication of the heart that Kobe had that was often masked by his competitive spirit. Either way, he is still missed to this day.