“It’s about building habits man!”: Kevin Durant responds to being called out for saying that a kid’s workout video ‘stinks’

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant talks about building habits after he was called out for calling a kid’s workout video terrible

Kevin Durant has been spending a little extra time on social media as of late. Ever since he’s been sidelined due to the league’s health and safety protocols, KD has been on Twitter and Instagram a little more than usual.

Today, he got into the spotlight again, after he called out a kid’s move and said, ‘that sh*t stinks’.

This shit stinks https://t.co/sVc7VQnv87 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 20, 2021

Also Read: “Lebron James has literally spent half of his life in the NBA”: The Lakers superstar joins Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki on extremely exclusive, elite NBA all-time list

As expected, there were a lot of people attacking KD for the same. There were some who tried to reason and say that Durant should leave this alone, after all, it’s just a kid. One of those people was an Editor from an Indian Publication named NDTV.

he’s just a kid, champ — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) December 20, 2021

Kevin Durant talks about building habits

Growing up, Kevin Durant was the second-best player of his high school class. Countless hours went in to make Durant the superstar he is today, and it all began with the correct habits. He mentioned the same, while replying to the NDTV editor.

It’s about habits man https://t.co/61isZrF8h9 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 20, 2021

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan is now the new king of the 4th quarter!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls star for achieving a historic feat no player has clinched in the last 25 seasons

Well, habits sure have helped KD a lot. Widely considered as one of the best players in the league, and the best scorer, Durant sure has practiced what he preaches. He currently is on the path to his second MVP trophy, leading the races. The Brooklyn Nets are leading the East, with a 21-9 record, with KD right at the helm.

Hopefully, the kid takes Durant’s advice constructively and makes plays that impress the Durantula.