“DeMar DeRozan is now the new king of the 4th quarter!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls star for achieving a historic feat no player has clinched in the last 25 seasons

DeMar DeRozan capped off his Sunday night’s performance with a 19-point 4th quarter, making him the most clutch player currently in the league.

The DeMar DeRozan acquisition by the Chicago Bulls was voted as the worst offseason move by several executives and scouts. Early in the 2021-2022 NBA season, DeMar proved his naysayers wrong. And 25 games into the campaign, DeRozan is easily one of the best forwards in the association.

After missing out on the last 3 games because of COVID protocols, DeRozan made his return to the lineup in quite a stylish fashion. Leading his Bulls to a huge 115-110 win over LeBron James and the Lakers, Deebo put up 38 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds on an incredible 45.8% FG% and shooting 94.1% from the charity stripe.

Developing into one of the league’s most clutch players, DeRozan had a sensational 4th quarter yet again. Chicago had a huge 32-point final period, led by the 6-foot-6 forward’s 19 point explosion. He knocked down 7 of the team’s 11 made field goals, while connecting all five of his free throws.

When asked about his final quarter heroics, the 32-year-old highflyer said:

“It’s an honor to be trusted in those moments. I never take it for granted. It’s an adrenaline rush that you can’t duplicate, so you try to make the most of it every time you’re put in that position. There’s nothing like it. You’ve got to take the good with the bad, and I’m willing to take both”

NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan achieves a 4th quarter feat no player has over the last 25 seasons

With his 19-point 4th quarter outburst, DeMar (8.2 points) now leads the NBA for points scored in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo (7.3 points), Kevin Durant (7 points), follow DeMar on the list.

The former USC Trojan is now the only player over the last 25 seasons to record 8 points in the final period while shooting 50% of his shots from the field, and 90% from the free-throw line.

DeMar DeRozan has been next level in the 4th quarter this season: 8.2 PPG (1st in NBA)

54% FG

DeMar has been absolutely instrumental this season. His 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game are a huge reason why the Bulls have the second-best 18-10 record in the East. Undoubtedly, behind the All-Star duo of LaVine and DeRozan, Chicago can surely make a deep playoffs run.