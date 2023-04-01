“It’s Bullsh*t”: Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Rudy Gobert’s Comments That Prompted $25,000 Fine By the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal has been posting on his Instagram story an awful lot lately, and why wouldn’t he? It is his own social media account, and he sure does love sharing whatever he finds amusing with the world, no matter how controversial it may be. In fact, the more controversial the better.

The thing is, you’d think that if he has had beef with anyone in the past, he’s going to be too annoyed by them to post about them. And yet, it appears that Rudy Gobert has bypassed that barrier. How? Well, as it turns out, his comments were just the right level of controversial to not only get the great Shaqtus’s attention but even for the man to promote it forward.

What did Rudy Gobert say?

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves recently faced off against the Suns, a game they’d go on to lose 107-100. Now, many would say that the Wolves should be proud of play such a close match against a contender. However, apparently, Rudy Gobert doesn’t agree with that.

Instead, the man clearly believes that the officials were at fault for the whole thing. And so, when he was asked about the game, here is what he had to say on the matter.

“It’s bullsh*t. It’s bullsh*t. It’s not fair. It’s really not fair. Every night. I’ve been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard for me to think they’re not trying to help [the Suns] win [last night]. It’s hard for me to think they didn’t try to help the Warriors win the other night or Sacramento Kings the other night. It’s just so obvious. As a basketball player that’s been in this league for so long, it’s disrespectful.”

To be fair to the man, he does have a case here. There were multiple questionable, or completely missed calls during this match. However, he obviously can’t go on the offensive that badly against the officials. And sure enough, he was later fined $25,000 for his comments by the NBA.

How did Shaquille O’Neal react to this?

Shaquille O’Neal is not often a man of few words. Especially considering his past beef with Rudy Gobert, the man most definitely wasn’t expected to share it and say absolutely nothing about it. And yet, here is how he shared the player’s comments on his Instagram story.

Frankly, we don’t know if the Big Diesel is coming out in support of Rudy Gobert, or ridiculing him. Given the kind of individual Shaquille O’Neal is, it really could be either one, and we’d never have a flying clue about it.