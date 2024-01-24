“It’s Like Wearing Michael Jordan’s Drawers!”: Gilbert Arenas Admits to Stealing and Using Bulls Legend’s Orthotics

Gilbert Arenas has done some borderline insane stuff during his career. But recently Agent Zero came out on his podcast to reveal that he might be sitting on one of basketball’s biggest gold mines. During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Arenas revealed that he once stole a bag full of Jordan’s practice clothes and even his orthotics.

Agent Zero also revealed that he often wore Jordan’s orthotics and shorts during his games. The three-time All-Star addressed the topic during his recent appearance on Paul George’s podcast.

Admitting to stealing MJ’s clothes and braces, Arenas said, “So, I had my son, when he was in Jordan camp, go up there and get it signed, and he [MJ] was like, ‘Hey, where’d you get this? He was like ‘my dad.’ [Jordan] was like, ‘Who is your dad?’ He was like, ‘Gilbert.’ Jordan said, ‘I knew it. Where’s the rest of the sh*t?’

Arenas brought out the entire collection of his stolen Jordan goods on the recent episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast. He even showed off a pair of Jordan’s UNC shorts, the valuable item was properly framed and Jordan’s sign was clearly visible.

Even though the Jordan memorabilia was an eye opening experience for Arenas’s co-hosts, they still had questions for him. Gil’s Arena co-host Kenyon Martin confronted the former Wizards star about wearing Jordan’s braces without dry cleaning them, “Its like wearing another [man’s] drawers….why would you wear another [man’s] drawers?”

Arenas clapped back at Martin, hilariously telling him, “It’s isn’t a regular ni**a… it’s Michael Jordan….its like wearing Michael Jordan’s drawers! “ Later in the show, Arenas claimed that he believed that the MJ clothes gave him “Jordan energy”, giving credit to the Jordan memorabilia for his break out performances in the NBA.

Arenas became a part of the Washington Wizards team just before Jordan decided to retire as a Wizards player. Therefore, he had access to MJ’s goods in the locker room after the six-time NBA Champion retired for the final time. Arenas’ reaction clearly shows that he values the stolen clothes, even crediting them for his All-NBA and All-Star nominations. While Arenas certainly has an emotional attachment to them, the Jordan merch he has is also worth a lot of money.

Gilbert Arenas gave MJ work

Gilbert Arenas has dropped 60 points on Kobe, a record that still stands in the Washington franchise. But Arenas would reveal that even though he never dropped 60 points on MJ, he did quite well against the Goat.

Bragging to his co-hosts, Arenas once told them, “I gave that f**ker 41. Me and Antione still hold the record, the record for duo that scored the most points against the Wizards.”

But as usual, Arenas’s co-hosts didn’t believe their colleague’s claims. After checking the facts, it was later revealed that Gilbert averaged 32 points against Jordan.

Averaging 32 points against the greatest player the game has ever seen, is an accomplishment that speaks volumes.