“It’s not going to get blamed—you are,”: $400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal Offers Sage Like Advice For AI Usage in Businesses

Shaquille O’Neal is perhaps the one kind of guy you would expect to learn and understand businesses and especially new trends before everyone else. In case you forgot, he was among the first to invest in Google. And he even turned Nest into a billion Dollar company.

So, the latest piece of rage that is going around the internet and the world is Artificial Intelligence. AI is taking over. Everyone is using AI to write code, get pictures, and even creatives for advertisements. Fashion brands are using it to the maximum. They are also responsible for bringing it to the fore.

And while it feels super popular, what does someone like Shaquille O’Neal have to say about it? Well, for starters, he does enjoy using AI.

As evidenced by his latest post on social media, he has been stirring the pot around AI-generated images. But his opinion when it comes to using it for business comes with a caution.

Heed caution, warns Shaquille O’Neal about a full reliance on AI for your business needs!

The Lakers legend might be on to something here. Shaq is cautious about using AI for your business needs. When talking about The General’s ads to Ad Age, he says,

“One thing about artificial intelligence is if it comes up with a commercial that bombs, it’s not going to get blamed—you are,”

That is telling. A guy like Shaq’s warning about the perils of callous usage of AI is not something we thought we’d hear so soon. He has been one of the proponents of pushing out AI to the masses.

And yet, he heeds caution for businesses. What’s more, the objectionable concern he has is rightly rooted. AI is attempting to do one thing, which is to be memorable.

We should hear him out. Of course, Shaq is worth a whopping $400 million and he is a master of investments and public image.

Shaq’s vast wealth is thanks to his investments and public appearances

Throughout his career and post-retirement, Shaq has invested in various ventures, including tech startups, real estate, restaurants, and more. He was a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings NBA team and has also invested in various businesses such as Google, Apple, and Ring.

Shaq has also launched his own brands, such as Shaq Soda, a line of flavored sodas, and Shaq Shoes, a line of affordable footwear. He also hosts a podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” and has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. Shaq’s diverse investments and business ventures have helped O’Neal amass such a huge fortune.

And when he is telling us something so important about AI, we should listen in.