“It’s Okay to Be Selfish”: LeBron James Doles Advice to Young Kids Losing Focus After NIL Money

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James provided some thought-provoking insights into the development of professional athletes following the Los Angeles Lakers’ road win against the New York Knicks. After his crucial 24-point showing at Madison Square Garden, LeBron shed light on the next generation of college players losing focus upon receiving the NIL money in their teenage years.

During a post-game locker room interview, the 4x champion declared, “The cars and the jewelry and the other things don’t matter…means absolutely nothing. I see a lot of these young kids get so unfocused about stuff that is so material that they can just lose their focus. Just worry about the game. You worry about the game, everything is taken care of itself.”

LeBron continued with his advice as he highlighted the importance of being self-centered at times. “Worry about the game, worry about your family, and then worry about the game some more. Be selfish too. It’s okay to be selfish because you have to be a little bit selfish to be able to be great,” the King added.

James’ words shed light on the drawbacks of the new model of NIL deals. The NCAA’s big NIL move in 2021 provided college and high school athletes the opportunity to preserve their naming and image rights, which opened up many pathways for youngsters to earn a lot of money. Recently, it has produced several millionaires as teenagers and young adults started to gain popularity through their exploits in NCAA tournaments.

The NIL framework has its fair share of disadvantages. It often provides wealth to unprepared individuals, resulting in them losing perspective of their long-term goals. The Lakers talisman pointed out precisely that.

LeBron James knows a little something about having an exorbitant amount of wealth thrown at him from a young age. The Akron Hammer was the most highly touted Draft prospect entering into the NBA in 2003. However, the King’s strong dedication to his core values helped him overcome all kinds of distractions and have a long and prosperous career in the NBA. Therefore, he is the perfect person to dish out advice to kids in his position.

How LeBron James is handling it as a father

Both of LeBron’s sons, Bronny and Bryce, have established their positions amongst the highest NIL earners in the country. The 19-year-old Bronny currently tops the chart with earnings of $5.8 million as a college athlete. Bryce, 16, ranks 13th on the list with career earnings of $1.2 million at the age of just 16.

Despite all the fame, both brothers seem to have a similar aim in their minds as of now. They want to follow in their father’s footsteps to eventually enter the NBA in this decade. Bronny may enter the draft soon while Bryce may develop his game further for the next few years before pursuing his dream.

LeBron has handled the problem of NIL money affecting young kids perfectly in his own household. The 6ft 10″ icon has been able to draw the line between earning money and accomplishing goals quite evidently for his children. This has further solidified his reputation as a model father as he continues to serve as an inspiration for the rest of the league.