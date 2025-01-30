“It’s On You To Help”: Suns Legend Calls Out Lakers Front Office To Get LeBron James Help Amidst Anthony Davis Injury

Going into the game against Philadelphia, the Lakers looked to be in great shape, having won six of their last seven games. After playing for just 10 minutes, Anthony Davis sustained an injury and had to be taken out of the game. The Lakers ended up losing by 14 points and the team’s responsibility is back on LeBron James’ shoulders.

Former Sun, Eddie Johnson said on SiriusXM NBA Radio that it’s time the Lakers front office listens to the demands of LeBron. He believes that the 40-year-old needs more help. Until now, the job was being carried out by AD.

But considering his past struggles with injuries and with him being out for at least one week due to the recent abdominal strain, the Lakers can end up in hot water without help. He said, “I’m not saying go get somebody, no no, I’m saying, the guys that’s on his team, help him out.” Johnson understands that there’s only so much that a 40-year-old LeBron can do and urges Rob Pelinka and company to do their due diligence, saying, “Now it’s on you to help.”

“I think they’re gonna get aggressive now that Anthony is out and they’re going to try to get somebody because they know that this is not happening with the group that they have,” Johnson said. While the need for help is understandable, the Lakers can’t risk their future to help out the 40-year-old.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis will miss at least one week due to an abdominal strain

@JumpShot8 tells @TermineRadio what he thinks the Lakers will do before next Thursday pic.twitter.com/NNmYeqMfjh — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 30, 2025

Going after any star player in the trade market would mean that they’ll need to sacrifice their future first-round picks. Although they are developing their young players, it’s going to take a while before they are ready for bigger challenges. Until then, LeBron and AD will need to do the carry job for the Lakers.

LeBron James said his team needs to play near-perfect basketball

LeBron’s tussle with the front office is not new. The 40-year-old has taken jabs at the organization in the past as well. Recently, his coach JJ Redick made a comment after losing to the Clippers which was believed to be directed toward the front office.

He said, “We don’t have a huge margin for error… Nor can we create that margin organically.” LeBron echoed a similar sentiment as his coach, indicating that his team’s roster lacks the depth that’s required to win championships.

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Clippers, head coach JJ Redick admitted: “We don’t have a huge margin for error… Nor can we create that margin organically.” LeBron James’ response? “That’s the way our team is constructed… We have to play close to perfect basketball… pic.twitter.com/cTxSTgIdFY — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) January 20, 2025

When asked how his team navigates through the tough challenges under these circumstances, he said, “We don’t have a choice. That’s the way our team is constructed. We have to play close to perfect basketball.” LeBron said that his team needs to be careful of their every move in their position because the smallest of mistakes can lead to losses.

This can quite easily be interpreted as James saying his Lakers aren’t built good enough to afford to have any mistakes. Being a roster that can’t make up for inevitable mistakes on a regular basis is one that cannot compete at the highest level. After 22 seasons, the ‘King’ understands this and his sly ‘war of words’ with the front office proves this to be true.