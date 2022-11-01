“I’ve Been a Warrior my Whole Life”: Dwight Howard Sends Feelers to Stephen Curry and Co, Offering to Develop James Wiseman into David Robinson

Coming off his 18th season with the LA Lakers, Dwight Howard is yet to suit up for the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, the three-time DPOY has no takers post his veteran contract expiring. However, the eight-time All-Star has a lot of gas left in the tank and is looking to mentor young players.

A future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Howard was touted to be the next big thing, but a herniated disc robbed him of being one of the greats. Nonetheless, at a mere 26 years old, D-12 already had an accomplished resume but would be shipped from one team to another post his Magic stint.

With time, Howard understood the need of the hour, willing to take the secondary role of coming off the bench even enjoying limited success. Sadly, everything went downhill when he signed with the Lakers for the 3rd time, as the team had a lot of internal conflicts regarding the roster. The result was GM Rob Pelinka not offering to resign him.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Podcast, Howard was at his candid best. The 36-year-old openly pitched to teams, one such being the Warriors.

Dwight Howard wants to join Dub Nation.

Looking to complete 19 years in the league, Howard longs to return to the hardwood. However, the 6ft 10″ center has no home to play. Nevertheless, D-12 is willing to do all it takes to find himself a taker, even if it means publicly expressing his wish to join the Warriors.

Aware of how the Warriors roster is currently constructed, Howard offers to play the role of a mentor, expressing interest in James Wiseman.

“I have been a Warrior my whole life, I started out in my school as a Warrior, they need a big,” said Howard.

“I know they have Kevon Looney, and I know they have the young boy Wiseman, but I’m Dwight Howard. Wiseman can learn so much from me cause he’s heading in that direction of being a great big man.”

Should the warriors get Dwight Howard he wants to mentor James wiseman 👀

Howard didn’t forget to please the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green, saying the following.

“Playing with all shooters like that, Steph the way he gets open with me setting screens, he’s gonna get more wide open, Klay in the same way, Draymond in the pick and roll, me and him.”

Nonetheless, playing mentor to Wiseman continued to be his main selling point.

“Me being able to teach Wiseman how to play defense, how to block shots, I see him as a person that is similar to David Robinson, his size and athleticism, there are a lot of things, I could teach him.”

Howard is hopeful the heads at the Warriors’ front office are listening to him.

Is Dwight Howard the right fit for the Warriors?

Looking to defend their championship, the Warriors have been struggling off-late. It’s been a tough October for the Dubs, especially post the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident. However, one is optimistic about their locker room culture taking care of this situation with ease.

While the Warriors do have a promising big man in Wiseman, the 21-year-old is still running the ropes. Thus Howard could be a great addition to the team, given size hasn’t been the point of focus for the Dubs.

The veteran could help the likes of Looney and Wiseman complement the incredible shooting on the team.

