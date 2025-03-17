“She Raised Her 9 Kids”: Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About His Loving Grandma, Mary Porter

Next to becoming an NFL Hall of Famer, motherhood is often regarded as one of the highest honors that a person can achieve. Standing as a testament to the lasting impact that a mother figure can have on one’s life, Shannon Sharpe has made it clear that he would not be where is today if it weren’t for his grandmother, Mary.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, the former Denver Bronco sat down with renowned comedian and podcaster, Andrew Schulz, to discuss amongst various topics, the importance of having a solid upbringing. In explaining the love and relationship that he has for his grandmother, Sharpe said –

“She raised her nine kids and took my mom’s three and there’s no question in my mind that she loved my mom’s three more than she loved her own. They say the grandparents love the grands more than they love their own kids… I know I’m not here… My brother and I don’t accomplish nearly what we accomplished [without her].”

Thinking that anyone could replicate the success that he’s enjoyed throughout his life, Sharpe ultimately came to the realization that perhaps they can’t, on account of the fact that “not everybody has a Mary Porter.”

During his Hall of Fame induction, Sharpe famously dedicated the majority of his speech to his grandmother. Describing her as “a person who gave me everything but life,” he now ensures that her name lives on through his personal business, Shay by Le Portier.

Citing his relationship with his father, the aforementioned Schulz was able to relate to Sharpe’s connection with his grandmother.

Highlighting the importance of letting our loved ones know how much we care about them, the stand-up star likened Sharpe’s appreciation for his grandmother to his feelings for his father.

“Every time I see him, I’m like, ‘Have I communicated in my life how incredibly important he was.’ You just hope you do. Maybe you do it without the words; maybe we’ve also communicated their importance to us without saying it. I guess we can hope that.”

Prior to reaching the next stop on his 2023 tour, Schulz took an emotional stroll across the New York Knicks’ court with his father. After stopping for a moment at center court, the award-winning comedian surprised him with the announcement that his LIFE tour would be headlined at the Madison Square Garden.

Having finally realized the dream that his father first supported so many years ago, Schulz confided –

“I remember all the time you put into me and all the effort that you made and how much you always believed in me and supported me. This made all the difference… I wanted to say thank you for being the most amazing dad ever.”

It is safe to say that the bond between a child and their guardian is unrivaled. Considering that Sharpe has collected three Super Bowl rings and a gold jacket, while Schulz continues to sell out arenas around the world, the two men exist as proof to the success that one can enjoy when given the full love and backing of their parental figures.

If anything else, hopefully the tear-jerking segment prompted fans to make a phone call to their loved ones.