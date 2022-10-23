“I’ve Had 2 Wives But Not These Two Women!”: Lou Williams Hilariously Goes At Fan For Speculating on His Polyamorous Past

Lou Williams tells a fan on Twitter that he did indeed have 2 wives at one point but they weren’t the two women who were shown

Lou Williams was just as successful off the court as he was on it. When on NBA hardwood, he had established himself as the quintessential 6th man by being a score-first, spark plug guard off the bench. In 17 seasons in the league, Lou Will has made over $85 million.

Whilst his career in the NBA was taking off, his off-the-court life was just as incredible. Back in 2014, it was reported that the South Gwinett High School graduate was romantically involved with two women at the same time.

Ashley Henderson and Rece Mitchell were the two women he was dating simultaneously and Williams would often scoff at the media’s interpretation of their relationship together. However, most recently, Williams took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Lou Williams claims that the 2 women seen in the Twitter picture weren’t the two women he was dating at the same time

A fan on Twitter recently posted a throwback picture of the former 6MOTY hugging 2 women who are presumably Ashley Henderson and Rece Mitchell. She would post it with the caption, ‘Remember when Lou Williams has two wives?’

Lou would quote tweet this and write, “I sure did, but it wasn’t these two. Mind your business.”

I sure did, but it wasn’t these two. Mind ya business https://t.co/tw70PklYNs — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) October 23, 2022

According to reports, he was involved with both Ashley and Rece. When looking up what the two look like, most images show the women who are seen in the tweet above. However, Williams seems to be denying that and is claiming he dated two other mystery women at the same time, and not them.

Williams even gave a fan advice on how to introduce two girlfriends to each other, saying, “It’s too late already. They gotta introduce you to them champ.”

What did Lou Williams hate about having two girlfriends?

More so than hating having 2 girlfriends, he despised the way their ‘ordeal’ was perceived by the media. Many scoffed at the polyamorous relationship while others claimed Lou wasn’t doing right by the two women.

He would then go on to explain that both women were the mothers of his children so he valued them equally, putting somewhat of an end to the noise online.

