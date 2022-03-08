“Jakob Poeltl plays Poeltl, and then dominates the Lakers minus LeBron James!”: Austrian Big is having a career season with the Spurs, gets a game similar to Wordle named after him

Jakob Poeltl gets a game named after him which is the NBA version of the world-famous game Wordle.

Wordle is one of the most played games on the internet. The viral New York Times-owned puzzle, in which players get six turns to guess a new five-letter word each day, has also become quite popular in the NBA community.

But a recent study by data compiler Wordtips found that the US isn’t even in the top 10 when it comes to prowess at Wordle. Is that the reason Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs has his own version of the game?

The Dunktown Podcast recently created “Poeltl”, a type of Wordle which is an NBA player guessing game. The game has the following simple rules:-

Guess the mystery player. You get eight guesses, try any current NBA player. A new mystery player every day!

Green in any column indicates a match.

Yellow in the team column indicates the mystery player at one point played for this team but does not currently

In the position column, yellow indicates a partial match to the mystery player’s position

Yellow in any other column indicates this attribute is within 2 (inches, years, numbers) of the mystery player

If you are stuck, try enabling silhouette mode.

Jakob Poeltl is good at both Poeltl and Basketball

Jakob Poeltl was himself playing it and was almost beaten by the game named after him. He got Nuggets’ “Zeke Nnaji” correct in his 6th attempt but wasn’t proud of it, and said it was because of the cameras that he did badly because otherwise, he is good at that game.

But just the following day with the ball in his hands he wasn’t much scared of the cameras. The Spurs big man made sure the Lakers fail at winning the basketball game when they came down to the AT&T Center.

Spurs really just beat Lakers in a game where Jakob Poeltl outscored the Lakers 7-5 by himself in last 5:30 — Law Murray 🥗 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 8, 2022

As the Spurs defeated the Lakers in a close, competitive game, he scored 18 points and 8 rebounds on 60% shooting from the field. The Austrian giant is also having a career-best season. He’s averaging 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3 assists, and close to 2 blocks and a steal per game.

Wordle or Poeltl might or might not be his thing, but basketball surely is, and Jakob Poeltl is proving it this season quite well.