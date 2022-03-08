Basketball

“Jakob Poeltl plays Poeltl, and then dominates the Lakers minus LeBron James!”: Austrian Big is having a career season with the Spurs, gets a game similar to Wordle named after him

"Jakob Poeltl plays Poeltl, and then dominates the Lakers minus LeBron James!": Austrian Big is having a career season with the Spurs, gets a game similar to Wordle named after him
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Cleveland Cavaliers release finger injury report ahead of a crucial seeding game
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jakob Poeltl plays Poeltl, and then dominates the Lakers minus LeBron James!": Austrian Big is having a career season with the Spurs, gets a game similar to Wordle named after him
“Jakob Poeltl plays Poeltl, and then dominates the Lakers minus LeBron James!”: Austrian Big is having a career season with the Spurs, gets a game similar to Wordle named after him

Jakob Poeltl gets a game named after him which is the NBA version of the…