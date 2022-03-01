“For everybody who was saying ‘almost’, that go one for y’all right there”: Ja Morant calls out his haters while talking about his jaw-dropping dunk on Jakob Poeltl

During the first half of the Spurs-Grizzlies matchup, Ja Morant emphatically dunked the ball, putting Jakob Poeltl on a nasty poster.

Ja Morant is one of the most entertaining in-game dunkers in the league today. Due to his highflying abilities, several defenders fear standing under the hoop. In his 3-year career, we have seen several “almost made dunks” of Ja over some big men. However, during the Spurs-Grizzlies matchup, Morant was successful in throwing down a highlight dunk during his 52-point night.

Late in the second period, Morant drove past Joshua Primo before elevating to dunk the ball all over the 7-footer Jakob Poeltl.

Here, have a look at the dunk.

Ja Morant just had the dunk of the year Oh my pic.twitter.com/mzgJVlcOKR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter hails the Grizzlies point guard for becoming the first player in franchise history to have a 50-point performance

After the game, Morant was asked to speak about his dunk. Calling out his haters, the 2020 ROTY said:

“Finished the play finally. For everybody who was saying ‘almost’, that go one for y’all right there.”

“for everybody who was saying ‘almost’, that’s one for yall right there…” pic.twitter.com/bCZ8rzuVES — Ja Wobrant (@WorldWideWob) March 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant puts Jakob Poeltl in a mean poster

As soon as Ja slammed the ball, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Jacob Wrestling with the Angel

Artwork, by Marc Chagall, 1963 pic.twitter.com/BzlbsEJxAS — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) March 1, 2022

Doctor: Put the bandaid where Ja Morant hurt you. Jakob Poeltl: pic.twitter.com/dLLOzGUqlQ — KJ (@kelwright) March 1, 2022

Ja Morant is the best show in basketball — John Renfrow (@JohnRenfrow) March 1, 2022

But seriously @JaMorant …you know Poeltl has a family out there somewhere! My god! 🥷🏾 — Isaac Simpson (@Isaac_Rivals) March 1, 2022

Also Read: Soaked Taylor Jenkins dismisses Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic as MVP frontrunners after Grizzlies guard scores 52

It indeed was a special night for Morant – hit a deep three-pointer, had this emphatic dunk, hit an unreal buzzer-beater, and finished the night with 52 points. Truly, this youngster is must-watch TV for any basketball enthusiast.