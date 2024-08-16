Jalen Brunson Claims His $156 Million Extension Is The ‘Most Money’ He Could’ve Gotten From The Knicks

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After two excellent campaigns with the Knicks, Jalen Brunson was expected to hold off on contract talks and sign a max-level deal in 2025. However, the star guard astonishingly signed a four-year, $156 million extension with the Knicks, $113 million fewer than what he would have been eligible for next year. Many labeled his decision a massive mistake. However, he feels it was the right call.

In an episode on The Roommates Show, Brunson revealed that he left $113 million on the table to ensure the Knicks had enough financial flexibility to retain their current roster and bolster it with more star players.

He explained that the franchise handing him a max deal would have crippled their efforts to add stars who would improve the roster substantially. The guard said he wanted to commit his long-term future to the team and help them end their 51-year wait for a championship. Brunson said,

“It was the most money I can get at this point in time. Obviously made the most sense. You obviously want to set up for obviously to be well off, like your family… But, it was kind of simple. I wanted to be here, I wanted to show that actions speak louder than just talking about stuff. And I know I want this team to be together for a long time, I want to win here”

His co-host and Knicks teammate Josh Hart quipped his explanation was boring. However, it was clear that he appreciated the star’s thoughtfulness and his courage to follow through on it.

Brunson‘s sacrifice was critical in the Knicks’ bid to retain OG Anunoby’s services. The free-agent forward signed a five-year, $212.5 million contract with the franchise and committed his future to the team. They also had enough cap room to add Nets star Mikal Bridges, who cost them five first-round picks.

Julius Randle is expected to decline his player option and test free agency next summer. Brunson’s discount ensures the Knicks could hand the forward a massive deal if they want to. The guard’s generosity has set the franchise up for a successful future. According to Udonis Haslem, his sacrifice should be enough for the Knicks to take care of him for the rest of his life.

Haslem claims Knicks should treat Brunson like an icon

During an episode of the OGs Podcast, the Heat legend lauded Brunson for leaving $113 million on the table. He claimed that the guard giving up a king’s ransom to help the front office earned him the right to be taken care of forever. Haslem said,

“You’re going to be a Knick for the rest of your career and then, when it’s time, we’re going to take care of you. He’s going to be taken care of forever … Madison Square Garden will be an open door for him for the rest of his life. When you see him in retirement, he won’t be sitting courtside like a retired player. He’ll be sitting in the owner’s box.”

The Knicks may or may not win a championship with Brunson on the roster. However, the guard will forever be a fan-favorite in New York. He deserves preferential treatment for his sacrifice to help the franchise chase a title.