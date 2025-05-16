Despite Being the NFL’s Highest-Paid QB, Dak Prescott Falls $73 Million Short of Jayson Tatum in Salary Comparison

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hours before the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season opener, Dak Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback and player in NFL history. The two sides agreed on a four-year $240 million contract extension that included $231 million guaranteed and an $89 million signing bonus. Prescott became the first player in NFL history to be paid $60 million per season.

While Prescott is one of the highest-paid athletes, he slightly trails Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who is the NBA’s highest-paid player in history. Last summer, Taytum became the highest-paid player in NBA history, surpassing his teammate, Jaylen Brown.

Tatum signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $314 million, averaging $62.8 million per season.

The NFL has a higher salary cap ($279.2 million for the 2025 season) compared to the NBA, which has a salary cap of $154.6 million this season. But with 15 active players on an NBA roster compared to the NFL’s 53-man active roster, the money is spread more among the NBA players because of the funds.

Seeing that Prescott is only paid $2.8 million less per season than Taytum, it’s interesting to see if he or any other quarterback in the NFL can surpass Taytum’s contract. Many factors play into that, such as the salary cap increases for each sport each season, as well as what players are due for a current contract extension.

In terms of total value contracts, NFL and NBA players can be equal. Interestingly enough, Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs a few seasons ago was the largest total valued contract given out in sports history at the time.

Looking at the top-five highest-paid players in each sport, NBA and NFL athletes are in the same boat in terms of total valued contracts and yearly averages.

The top five highest-paid NFL players are Patrick Mahomes (10-year, $450 million, $45 million per year), Josh Allen (six-year $330 million, $55 million per year), Trevor Lawrence (five-year $270 million, $55 million per year), Joe Burrow (5-year $275 million, $55 million per year), and Justin Herbert (five-year $262 million, $52.5 million per year.)

The top five highest-paid NBA players are Jayson Tatum (5-year $313.9 million, $62.8 million per year), Jaylen Brown (five-year $285 million, $57 million per year), Nikola Jokic (five-year $276 million, $55.2 million per year), Bradley Beal (5-year $251 million, $50 million per season), and Anthony Edwards (five-year $244 million, $48.9 million per year.)

Contracts and the market in each sport are usually reset each offseason, with new players becoming the league’s highest-paid players. Next off-season, we could see a quarterback surpass Prescott’s deal, and we could see an NBA superstar surpass Taytum’s contract next off-season. Who do you think will become the next highest-paid NFL or NBA superstar?