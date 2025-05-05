Jalen Brunson Opens Up on Special Kobe Bryant Shoes He Wore to Honor His Father

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks with Assistant Coach Rick Brunson in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The shoes worn by a player on court often serve more purpose than just being practical. Shoes can represent anything that a player is trying to pay tribute to, like Jalen Brunson’s shoes in game 3 of the Knicks’ first-round matchup against the Pistons. Brunson, who’s famous for wearing Kobe Bryant’s sneakers on the floor, used his kicks in game 3 to pay tribute to his father, former NBA player Rick Brunson.

Advertisement

JB has a lot of player edition Kobes, and his colorway in Game 3 was no different. On his Roommates Podcast, he explained that the “What the Ricks” colorway was meant to be a tribute to his father, who is on the Knicks’ coaching staff.

The shoes contain the main component color of every team that Rick played for in his 9 year NBA career, and Jalen wanted to honor that. Like his son, Rick also played for the Knicks, and Jalen’s shoes had their signature orange and blue front and center on the pair.

While talking on his podcast, he explained how the shoe came to be, and said, “What the Ricks are basically like just a story. Each shoe that’s like a PE of mine is gonna have some sort of story. The What the Ricks basically about my dad, and every team he played for in the league.”

The shoes must’ve given him some special powers, because despite NY’s loss in game 3, Brunson put up 30 points. He had a great overall series, too, and scored 40 points in the closeout game, including the dagger three-pointer that sent the Pistons home.

Well-renowned Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith was clearly impressed by Brunson’s showing against the Pistons, because he put him in some esteemed company after game 6, and compared him to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Stephen A. Smith calls Jalen Brunson a “great player”

Smith’s takes when it comes to the Knicks may be a tad biased, but there’s no doubt that Brunson is a sensational player. When discussing the game winner he hit on the Pistons, Smith was responding to Jay Williams, who asked how the Pistons even allowed Brunson to have control of the ball in a late game situation.

Smith, in response, brought up James and Jordan, and said, “We’ve seen LeBron hit some game winners. How was he allowed to get the ball? Michael Jordan hit game winners. Great players find a way to get the shot!”

Brunson’s heroics may have led the Knicks past the resurgent Pistons, but their second-round matchup is not going to be easy. They’ll be facing the defending champion Celtics, a side they have not beaten this season. Can Jalen Brunson conjure up more moments of magic in the second round?