“I’m glad it’s over with so I can stop hearing everything about it”: DeMar DeRozan is surprisingly content with his 30-point scoring streak coming to an end

Scoring 18 points in the Bulls’ loss to the Heat, DeMar DeRozan now snaps his 30-point scoring streak, however, is glad that the run is now over.

This past month, DeMar DeRozan played some of the best basketball of his 13-year NBA career. In the midst of an MVP-type campaign, Deebo surpassed the great Wilt Chamberlain and created a new NBA record for the most number of consecutive 35-point games on a 50% shooting from the field. During the same run, Deebo went on to record the second-longest streak of 30-point games in Bulls’ franchise history, only falling short to Michael Jordan’s 11-game streak by 1 such performance.

The 5-time All-Star was unable to score 30 points in the 13-point loss against the Heat. One would naturally assume him to be disheartened as he couldn’t tie MJ for the franchise record. Much to everyone’s surprise, DeRozan was rather relieved. The 32-year-old had said:

“I was just playing (and not minding the scoring streak). Just going out there playing, competing, doing whatever I could. I was just going out there playing. I’m glad it’s over with so I can stop hearing everything about it.”

“Sometimes you need adversity to understand what you’re really made”: DeMar DeRozan

With their back-to-back loss, Chicago now has a poor 6-15 record against the top six teams from both conferences. This should be alarming now that the postseason is approaching in a matter of a few months. However, this subpar record against top-seeded teams doesn’t seem to be of any concern to Deebo. He gave his take:

“Not a concern at all.” What for? “I just have the utmost confidence in the guys. I do. And as these next couple weeks go by, being able to get guys back, that’s going to be another second wind for us — emotionally, physically. And just even more change the spirit of the team once we get those guys come back as well.

“Even before those guys come back, I’m not worried. But I know once those guys come back, the energy of this team is definitely going to heighten up even more.”

“Sometimes you need adversity to understand what you’re really made of and how hard it really is to win in this league,” DeRozan said. “It’s one thing to be good. And it’s another thing to really win. And we see it when we play against a team like tonight — well-coached, play together, just two years ago they were in the Finals. We learn a lot from that.”

Currently, with a 39-23 record, the Bulls sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference.