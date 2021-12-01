“To see a guy like Virgil Abloh break the barrier, it does so much for our youth”: LeBron James pays respect to the late fashion mogul following his tragic death of cancer at 41 years of age

Virgil Abloh and LeBron James may have had very different lives – but their journeys have been very similar

Virgil Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021 and high society was in disbelief. He was a man who was very private about her life, there were no signs of him ever struggling with any life threatening ailments. He’d just finished releasing his 50 collection of the Off-White dunks, and many thought he would keep going.

When he was alive, Abloh was everywhere. He was Louis Vuitton’s head, had his own company Off-White, collaborations with Nike and many more. LeBron James right now is very similar – juggling many hats between businesses, playing and philanthropy.

Virgil touched the lives of many people on a fashion sense, rookies and veterans alike. Ever since 2017, his collaborations with Nike have been a mainstay in tunnel walks. PJ Tucker has been crazy enough to play in them on court!

Virgil Abloh will not be forgotten anytime soon – he had such a high impact on the black community

To see someone like Virgil break through the barriers and have a sustained peak at the top is always empowering. Not only for the common folk, but for the community he grew up in. The Black community have had a tough time, and it is stories like this that inspire them to put their head down and get to working in the right direction.

The fashion industry is a Caucasian dominated industry – for someone from the minority to come out and break all sorts of glass ceilings is really inspiring. It’s not that he came through because he was black, it was his revolutionary ideas and innovative thinking that brought him his success – hope the young kids out there learn the actual story, and not just expect privelege.

The young athletes like to have their moment in the sun: flex their new found wealth, show off a bit – nothing wrong with that. But for every Ben Simmons out there, there are people like LeBron James, Chris Paul and Virgil Abloh that you should be looking up to.

