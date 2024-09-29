mobile app bar

Jalen Brunson Reveals Donte DiVincenzo Threw A Weight At Josh Hart And Knocked Him Out

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jalen Brunson Reveals Donte DiVincenzo Threw A Weight At Josh Hart And Knocked Him Out

Credits: Imagn Images

On Roommates Show, Jalen Brunson spilled some beans about his long-time friend Josh Hart. He recalled how the 29-year-old often got into fights with Donte DiVincenzo. One such brawl didn’t end well for Hart, as he faced a humiliating outcome. This incident occurred during their time as Villanova college mates in the mid-2010s.

Hart and DiVincenzo likely had a heated argument in the gym. It soon escalated to a breaking point. DiVincenzo lost control and threw a weight at him. Brunson recollected how this unexpected turn of events knocked Hart out.

“They were the ones getting into fights. Him [Hart] and Donte. Donte threw a weight at his forehead and knocked Josh out.”

However, Hart downplayed the severity of the incidents. He claimed that the exchanges always stemmed from simple misunderstandings.

“It was a common misunderstanding, a couple of times, between brothers. I won both times. Just putting that out there. But, water under the bridge. Donte, we love you, bro.”

These instances only brought the trio closer. Their chemistry became evident during the last season. They orchestrated the Knicks’ impressive playoff run to the Eastern Conference Semi-finals and helped the franchise re-establish its image. To keep this momentum going, the organization brought another Villanova alum, Mikal Bridges, to add to the mix.

However, this decision did the Knicks more harm than good. As per the NBA insider, Mat Issa, DiVincenzo grew unhappy in Manhattan. He was not fully on board with the franchise’s Villanova reunion plan and realized the inclusion of Bridges would likely cut into his playing time.

As a result, DiVincenzo was included in the trade package the Knicks recently offered to the Timberwolves. The deal sent him and Julius Randle to Minneapolis, while Karl-Anthony Towns arrived in New York.

The hype around the Nova Knicks Boys fizzled out before they even shared the court again. Meanwhile, the trade has reshaped the core of both franchises and has added an extra layer of excitement to their two matchups in the upcoming regular season.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these