Marc Stein: Teams Unfazed by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status, Still Pushing for Trade Deadline Deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself in a difficult situation with an underperforming Milwaukee Bucks team and has been linked to trade rumors for almost a year now. Things haven’t really improved for the franchise, which has only made the murmurs grow louder, with a host of general managers reportedly scrambling to get him on board.

The Bucks are currently 18-26 and in 11th place in the East. Plus, the 31-year-old superstar recently suffered a calf injury and has an uncertain return timeline.

Front offices are still lining up to strike a deal with Milwaukee and bring the former league MVP to their squad, at least according to a new report from Marc Stein. “Giannis’s status is not dissuading teams,” Stein began saying on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I’m still hearing rumbles that there are teams out there trying to get the Bucks to do this now,” stated Stein.

This lines up. Most NBA teams, especially those searching for a key piece to turn their season around, enter desperation mode at the trade deadline. Why wouldn’t they at least try to swing a deal for a game-changing big man?

The problem is that the Bucks are delusional. They are doing everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo in green and whites. It’s a double-edged sword. Giannis has done more for the team than any player in franchise history, but the team is just not winning. It seems like a clean break will be best for both parties.

“I still don’t think…the Bucks have long maintained a stance where they do not want to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo at all. If they eventually concede that they have to, I think it’s something they want to do in the summertime,” Stein continued.

“I’m still hearing rumbles that there are teams out there trying to get the Bucks to do this now”@TheSteinLine gives the latest regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade market with @talkhoops Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays from 1-2 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj pic.twitter.com/CoCBLEtwnx — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 27, 2026

If that’s true, Milwaukee will be slogging through the next few months of basketball en route to whatever postseason fate awaits them. There is still a chance they can put together a streak and sneak into the playoffs, or more realistically, a Play-In spot.

But the odds of Giannis and the Bucks producing another magical run like they did in 2021 feel remote at best. And with the Greek Freak having no clear timetable to return from his current injury, the trade deadline begins to look like the ideal moment for both the organization and its superstar to acknowledge that their timelines may be shifting.

At some point, loyalty turns into stubbornness, and that line feels uncomfortably close for Milwaukee. Giannis deserves clarity, and the Bucks owe themselves honesty about where this is truly headed. Waiting until the summer might feel safer, but it risks turning a controlled decision into a reactive one. If this era is ending, dragging it out will only make the landing harder for everyone involved.