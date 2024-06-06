mobile app bar

Jalen Brunson Sets The Record Straight On Whether He’s In Cancun Or Not

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson sent the internet into a frenzy with a cryptic post on X, leaving fans scampering for answers. They began guessing whether it was about a player joining the New York Knicks or a forthcoming update about his contract renewal with the franchise, but the guard refused to entertain questions. However, one question which had nothing to do with his post caught his eye. A fan asked, “How’s Cancun?” in an attempt to troll the Knicks star.

The Cancun jibe, invented as a self-deprecating joke by Nick Van Exel in 1998, regained prominence in 2020 courtesy of Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard. It has notoriously been used as an insult for players whose teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. However, Brunson did not mind the taunt. Instead, he responded with his exact location, writing, “Monaco* and it’s pretty dope.

The Knicks star later clarified that his response was a joke and he wasn’t in the popular vacation destination for the world’s wealthiest people. But even if he were, it wouldn’t have been an issue, considering he deserves a good rest after an excellent campaign and an impending payday.

Jalen Brunson’s excellent season with the Knicks

Jalen Brunson had an excellent debut season with the Knicks last year, however, his sophomore campaign has seen his stock rise exponentially. The guard averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds, earning an All-Star nod and a place on the All-NBA second-team.

Brunson led the Knicks to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference standings, their best since the 2012-13 campaign. He also led them to a playoff series win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round and pushed the Indiana Pacers to seven games in the semis despite missing several teammates due to injuries. The guard also suffered a hand injury in Game 2, hampering his performance.

Regardless, no Knicks fan will forget Brunson’s historic run in these playoffs. He became the only third player in the last 30 seasons to score 40 or more points five times in a single playoff run alongside LeBron James (2018) and Shaquille O’Neal (2000). His performances convinced the franchise’s front office that he could lead them to greater heights. They are set to reward him with a lucrative contract extension and ensure he remains in New York for the foreseeable future.

Brunson will now look to repay the Knicks’ trust in him by leading them to a title and enjoy next year’s summer vacation, perhaps in Cancun, as an NBA champion.

