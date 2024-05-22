Reports of Jalen Brunson ‘Shaving’ $15 Million a Year for Knicks Extension Draws Exhilarating Reactions

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks‘ exceptional campaign disappointingly ended in the second round after their Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Still, the team played spectacularly while their season was still going, with Jalen Brunson in particular playing brilliantly all year long. For this, the franchise apparently wished to reward him with a hefty contract extension, but the guard is reportedly not interested in handicapping the franchise financially.

Steve Popper Newsday: “All indications are…Brunson’s willing to sign a 4-year, $156 million contract extension…provide 5 more years of certainty in New York, rather than waiting until next summer for a 5-year, $270 million extension”https://t.co/FHq6GKZ7MH pic.twitter.com/rsfi7zb0fP — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 21, 2024

Per reports, Brunson, who will be eligible to sign a five-year, $270 million contract extension in the 2025 offseason, won’t wait for a year and will instead sign a four-year, $156 million extension with the franchise soon.

If the agreement goes through, he’d be giving up $75 million in salary over the next five seasons, or $15 million a year. Brunson is seemingly handing the Knicks a discount to ensure they can not only retain their key players but also add more talent.

The franchise has been enjoying a renaissance since the guard joined them in the 2022 offseason. They’ve won a one playoff series in the back-to-back for the first time in 24 years, but have failed to get past the second round each time.

To take the next step forward, they need more depth and potentially more stars in the starting lineup, but they’ll be unable to address that without financial flexibility.

Brunson is selflessly giving up a lot of money to help the Knicks retain the financial strength to add more players and the franchise’s fans are grateful to the guard for it. And as one may expect, fans are beyond appreciative of what he is doing for the sake of the team.

Knicks fans overjoyed about Jalen Brunson’s contract extension reports

Jalen Brunson committing his long-term future to the Knicks at a discounted price has the team’s fans on social media singing the guard’s praises. One fan suggested that the franchise should commission a statue for their star if he signs the extension.

Another announced that Brunson sacrificing nearly $75 million showcased his leadership.

One Knicks fan was even impressed enough by Brunson’s sacrifice to anoint him the city’s monarch.

Another wondered if there was another player who had endeared himself to the Knicks faithful quite like Brunson has.

Jalen Brunson’s arrival in New York was the shot in the arm that the Knicks needed to rejuvenate itself as a franchise. Two years in, the guard is doing everything he can to ensure that the team’s return to relevance wasn’t just a flash in the pan and they turn into the juggernaut they once were.