“Jalen Green and Allen Iverson, the only rookies in 40 years with 5 straight 30-PT games”: Rockets guard betters Michael Jordan, achieves a rare rookie feat

The Houston Rockets have their own version of Allen Iverson in making, their 2nd round pick of 2021 is finally living up to his potential.

There were questions at the beginning of the season that whether the Houston Rockets were right to select Jalen Green over the likes of Evan Mobley and Davion Mitchell.

With both those guys playing a massive part for their teams on both ends of the court, that discussion seemed legit for a long time. And Green getting an injury and missing 14-straight games around the end of November didn’t help his cause either.

The Rockets went 6-0 as soon as their point guard went out of the starting lineup and broke some winning records in the league for a bottom-dwelling team. They went 8-6 during his injury and went 1-9 after he made a comeback, further strengthening the debate that his presence is his team’s reason for the struggle.

And him not putting up decent numbers consistently throughout the season also added fuel to that fire. But it appears that Green really is the man the Rockets’ management thought him to be, at least his recent performance to close the season out tells us that.

Jalen Green could become as great as Allen Iverson

Jalen Green has scored 30 or more points in each of his last 5 games, making him the only player alongside Allen Iverson to do that in 40 years in the NBA.

That is the dream name for any guards to be mentioned with. Anyone who grew up playing basketball in the late 90s and 2000s had AI somewhere in the back of their heads whenever they dribbled a basketball if he wasn’t their favorite ballplayer by any chance.

Jalen is as confident as The Answer was, when he came to the league.

Reporter: “What have you learned about yourself this rookie year” Jalen Green: “That I’m a bucket” No lies told. @JalenGreen pic.twitter.com/tVVORRCydy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2022

Only the sky is the limit for the Rockets with Green at their helm and several first-round Draft picks coming their way in the next 6-years. And if their 20-year-old keeps performing anywhere close to peak AI, the already tightly packed Western Conference will soon have another big team in its arsenal.

