Jamal Crawford Reminisces Kobe Bryant’s Iconic Olympic Performances

SA guard Kobe Bryant waves after receiving his gold medal following the mens basketball gold medal game against Spain at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA beat Spain 118-107 to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just a few weeks away, Olympic fever has started to grip basketball fans worldwide. Even former NBA star Jamal Crawford is among those affected. The TNT analyst reminisced about Kobe Bryant‘s exploits when representing Team USA by sharing a highlight reel of his debut for his country.

Crawford shared a montage of the Los Angeles Lakers icon’s exceptional performance at the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship, held in Las Vegas. The clip shows a 29-year-old Bryant crossing up players, dishing out dimes, and dunking without mercy. The guard was at the peak of his powers and arguably the best player in the world. He was seemingly determined to prove that.

In the opening seconds, Bryant is seen dunking on Luis Scola, the tournament’s MVP, and two other Argentine players. Later, the guard showed off his playmaking skills. He dished a no-look behind-the-back assist to Dwight Howard, who slammed it in the face of a hapless Argentinian defense.

The five-time NBA champion handed out similar punishments to Mexico and Brazil, posterizing multiple players on both teams. Bryant also busted out pump-fakes, spin moves, and bank shots during the USA’s thrashing of Venezuela.

One clip even shows Bryant collecting his own miss and laying it up while three Venezuelan players unsuccessfully attempt to stop him. It’s safe to say it didn’t work as Bryant dunked the ball despite all three players contesting the shot.

Bryant’s domination helped the USA win the tournament with a 10-0 record. Bryant started all games and averaged 15.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

The following year in 2008, Bryant was summoned to play for the USA Men’s National Team in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, his debut for the nation in the marquee event. Bryant and Team USA steamrolled through the competition to reach the final where they’d Spain, led by his Lakers teammate, center Pau Gasol.

In the final, Bryant was at his sizzling best, scoring 20 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter which helped Team USA beat Spain 118–107 and win the gold medal. He wasn’t content with one Olympic gold and returned to the national team for the 2012 London Olympics. He led the nation to another gold medal win before retiring from representing his nation in 2013,

Bryant represented Team USA in three tournaments and won them all, finishing with a 26–0 record. Bryant’s exploits with the national team are legendary and serve as motivation for every player dreaming of representing the USA in the Olympics.