James Harden Admits He Liked Paul Pierce’s Stepback and Acknowledges Being Praised

Paul Pierce recently delivered a hot take on who changed the game more, Stephen Curry or James Harden. The Celtics legend said that Harden has had a bigger impact than Steph in his books. While the take was controversial for some, the Beard believes that Pierce was right in his assessment.

Advertisement

When Harden was asked for his comment on Pierce’s comment, he said that he appreciated Pierce for the compliment. The 35-year-old claimed that he doesn’t like to brag, so he won’t add anything of his own to what the Celtics legend said about him, but he is grateful for the recognition.

The Clippers star added that he watched Pierce a lot while growing up and took a lot from his game as well. He acknowledged that Pierce’s “stepback was really really great.”

In Harden’s words, “Paul was another LA guy who I watched…so I appreciate him… I don’t like to brag, like, I’m very humble, but yeah, you see it. Every kid is trying to do step back. Even…anyways…I be chilling. I don’t like to brag.”

Harden believes that his contribution to the game is out there for everyone to see, so he doesn’t need to spend time making his case.

Last week, Paul Pierce said James Harden didn't receive enough credit for his impact on the game. Harden revealed that he watched Pierce growing up and liked his stepback. Also said that he doesn't like to brag, but it's evident that everyone is doing his stepbacks now. pic.twitter.com/fPapwKkwtf — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 23, 2024

On an episode of The Truth Lounge, Pierce had said, “Everybody talks, they say Curry (is) the reason we play – I think a lot of the reason we play like this is James Harden… Stepback threes, everybody going into their bag, and getting to their threes. That’s James Harden, that’s not Curry.”

It’s undeniable that Harden has made a massive impact on the game and apart from the staple stepback threes, he should also be credited for setting a new standard for footwork. However, claiming that he has had a bigger impact on the game than Steph seems a bit far-fetched. Steph has not only made three-point shots the most dominant form of scoring, but he has also won four titles while doing so.

James Harden talked about the evolution and impact of his stepback move

With the advent of three-point shooting in the game, the stepback move gained relevance. It helps the shooter create enough space for a shot, improves the shooting percentage, and is effective in tackling quick and athletic defenders. While Harden’s name is often associated with the move, he wasn’t the one who introduced it in the league.

During a conversation on Earn Your Leisure, Harden admitted, “Stepback has always been here.” Kiki Vandeweghe is widely regarded as the player who popularized the move in the 80s. However, in the modern era, nobody does it like Harden.

Harden’s step back has been adopted by Luka Doncic among other major stars of today.