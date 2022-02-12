“James Harden is an elite quitter!”: ESPN Analyst takes shots at the Beard for giving up on both the Nets and the Rockets in just over a year following his recent trade to the Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Analyst Tim MacMahon disses Philly superstar James Harden for quitting on the two teams he was a part of since leaving OKC in 2012.

The trade deadline this year was one of the best we have seen in many years. At the forefront of it all is the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, which would see the Beard join Philly alongside Joel Embiid. Meanwhile, Simmons looks all set to form a new big 3 with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

There’s a famous saying “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”. Well, in Harden’s case, it seems when the going gets tough, I’m going to pack my bags and asked to be shipped of a different team.

And that’s exactly what happened. He got to go to the team he wants, just like he got to after he quit on the Rockets a year ago. With Harden giving on his second team within a year, it makes reveals a few things about the superstar that might just worry Philly fans.

ESPN Sources: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons. https://t.co/My5XljBlI1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

James Harden ‘quits’ on two franchises in 13 months.

While Harden did get what he wants from the deal, it does reveal a deeper issue that seems to be synonymous with the star guard. He quits or gives up quite easily and isn’t a professional when things, aren’t going his way. In fact, the same was pointed out by an ESPN analyst.

Check out what he had to say –

As you can see, he is not the biggest fan of James Harden. Despite that, he does make a point.

When things are not going the way, he wants it to or the way it was promised, he immediately quits. First with the Rockets, after the departure of Russell Westbrook that summer, he didn’t want to stay and try to win with John Wall as his running man.

So what did he do? He suited up for the Rockets, putting almost no effort on the court, mopping the whole time, while requesting a trade from the front office. In fact, he even wanted to join the 76ers at the time but was eventually traded to the Nets.

.@kevinwildes: James Harden quit on the Rockets. He quit on the Nets. Are we sure a Harden & Embiid would mesh?@getnickwright: They have to do something. Simmons literally quit on the 76ers. No superstar is perfect. pic.twitter.com/T2zRdhPJUl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 10, 2022

Now, it seems like history has repeated itself once again in Brooklyn. And what happened? He got his wish, which is to play alongside Embiid. Let’s hope, at least for Philly’s sake, that history doesn’t repeat itself again.

Only time will tell.

