“Had to stop by my biggest hater’s funeral to make sure he’s dead”: Joel Embiid rejoices as Ben Simmons gets traded away from the Sixers for James Harden

Joel Embiid takes to twitter to post a very obvious picture of him celebrating the Sixers trading Ben Simmons for James Harden.

Daryl Morey set out on a mission to acquire either James Harden, Bradley Beal, or Damian Lillard in a trade for Ben Simmons and he did exactly that. Hellbent on not wasting yet another MVP-esque season from Joel Embiid while also not wanting make any hasty moves, the former Rockets GM struck at the perfect moment.

Joel Embiid has been hinting towards perhaps moving on from Ben Simmons all season long, claiming he’s solely focused on guys that are in the locker room. He also let everybody know that he was taken aback by Simmons being offended by his postgame comments following Game 7 of the 2021 ECSF.

Embiid also recently let it be known that it was not his job to contact Simmons and convince him to get him back on the team.

Safe to say that the Philadelphia 76ers made quite the trade; acquiring James Harden while also not giving up either Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle.

Joel Embiid reacts to seeing James Harden come in for Ben Simmons.

With James Harden having a longstanding relationship with Daryl Morey from their time on the Houston Rockets together, getting to Philly must’ve not been all too hard. Joel Embiid clearly is rejoicing as he shared quite the image on Twitter following the Ben Simmons trade.

The picture shown above may look like a man with sunshades on but is actually an imagine used with the caption, “I stopped by my biggest hater’s funeral today just to make sure he was dead.”

With Embiid not having to shoulder the entirety of the offensive load of a championship team, it’s quite obvious as to why he’s as happy as he is. He even showed up to practice on an off day today.