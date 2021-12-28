“James Harden is such a great head of the snake for us, a historically special player”: Steve Nash heaps praise of the Nets star as the latter joins the exclusive club of Kobe Bryant, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul, and Jerry West 

Nets head coach and Hall of Famer Steve Nash sings praises of James Harden for his back-to-back clinical performances in LA.

The Brooklyn Nets had a comfortable win over the LA Lakers 124-108, with James Harden leading from the front. The Nets were without Kevin Durant and a yet to return Kyrie Irving. However, Harden and the supporting cast of Patty Mills and Nic Claxton helped the Nets secure a dominant win.

Harden continued with his incredible run from the last game, scoring 39-points, 8-rebounds, 15-assists, and 2-steals. The three-time scoring champion was 60.0% from the field and 44.4% from the 3-point line. With his 10th assist tonight, the Beard hit a milestone of 6000 assists.

Harden is only the 10th player in NBA history to record 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, and 6,000 assists. By doing so, the Nets superstar has joined the ranks of Kobe Bryant, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul, and Jerry West.

Nets head coach Steve Nash lauded Harden’s recent performances. The Suns MVP had no qualms in calling Harden a historically special player.

Steve Nash addresses James Harden as the head of the snake.

Harden returned on Christmas day after being in the league’s protocol for two weeks. The former Rockets superstar seems to have found his groove back, putting up back-to-back spectacles in LA. The Beard has uplifted the entire Nets crew, dishing out some match-winning assists.

During the post-game interaction with the media, head coach Nash reflected upon the greatness of Harden.

“He’s one of those very special players, not only of his generation but historically. And the numbers back it up.”

"He's one of those very very special players, not only of his generation, but historically. And the numbers back it up" – Steve Nash on James Harden becoming the 10th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 6,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds

Nash spoke about Harden doing his homework during his two-week quarantine and how clinical he was despite the long absence.

“Such a great head of the snake for us. When he plays like that, we’re very difficult to beat”

"Such a great head of the snake for us. When he plays like that, we're very difficult to beat" Steve Nash talks about how well James Harden has played since returning from the NBA's health and safety protocols

The Nets guard had been having a season filled with ups and downs, devoid of consistency. However, with the season progressing, Harden is getting back to being the scoring machine.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to return to the lineup, it’s definitely, scary hours ahead.