Basketball

“James Harden is such a great head of the snake for us, a historically special player”: Steve Nash heaps praise of the Nets star as the latter joins the exclusive club of Kobe Bryant, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul, and Jerry West 

"James Harden is such a great head of the snake for us, a historically special player": Steve Nash heaps praise of the Nets star as the latter joins the exclusive club of Kobe Bryant, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul, and Jerry West 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I can't go into the crowd to fight, I'll lose money, that could go to my daughter to buy a Bugatti or something": Jordan Clarkson on almost getting into a fight with an unruly Spurs fan 
Next Article
"Concentrate on the present" - Nyck de Vries focusing on Le Mans and defending Formula E title after being snubbed in Formula 1
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden is such a great head of the snake for us, a historically special player": Steve Nash heaps praise of the Nets star as the latter joins the exclusive club of Kobe Bryant, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul, and Jerry West 
“James Harden is such a great head of the snake for us, a historically special player”: Steve Nash heaps praise of the Nets star as the latter joins the exclusive club of Kobe Bryant, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul, and Jerry West 

Nets head coach and Hall of Famer Steve Nash sings praises of James Harden for…