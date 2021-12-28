“Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are really the best duo in the league this season!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Bulls’ pair achieve a rare franchise feat last attained by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were simply phenomenal in the Bulls’ 130-118 win over the Hawks, combining for 65 points and 19 assists.

Before the 2021-2022 NBA season had started, several analysts had criticized the Chicago Bulls front office for their decision of acquiring DeMar DeRozan. People questioned his abilities, and just how well the 4-time All-Star would fit with Zach LaVine.

With a huge chump of the season over, the dynamic duo of LaVine and DeRozan are turning out to be the most successful pair in the entire league. And on Monday night, the two highflyers led their team to a huge win over the Hawks putting yet another outstanding performance.

In only their second game back from the league’s health and safety protocol, Zach and DeMar put up a scintillating performance to overcome Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks 130-118. In the 37 minutes of action, both of the stars saw, DeMar finished the night with 35 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds. Whereas, LaVine had a strong 30-point and 9-assists near double-double outing.

NBA Twitter laud Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan for achieving an impressive feat

Zach and DeMar are now the 2nd pair of teammates in Bulls history to record 30+ points and 9+ assists each in the same game. The first one to do so? Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Back on 31st March 1991, MJ recorded 37 points and 9 assists, and Pip put up 35 points and 9 assists. Despite their heroics, the Bulls managed to lose that battle to the Celtics led by Larry Bird’s 34-point, 15-rebounds, and 8-assists near triple-double.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are the second pair of @chicagobulls teammates with 30+ points and 9+ assists in the same game. The first was Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on March 31, 1991. pic.twitter.com/4pPngDUunP — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 28, 2021

LaVine and DeRozan also become the first pair of teammates in over 20 years to reach 20+ points and 5+ assists in a single half.

As soon as these stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Without a doubt, these two sensational players are playing on an MVP level. While LaVine has been putting up 26.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Meanwhile, DeRozan is averaging 27 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. The Bulls, behind their leadership, will eye to make deep playoffs run this season.