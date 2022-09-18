James Harden offended famous YouTuber so badly with his actions, he never watched the NBA again!

YouTube personality reveals how James Harden hurt him so bad, he can’t even watch basketball anymore

James Harden likes to party. There is no doubt about that much.

Sure, he’s known primarily for basketball. But, this man is also infamous for going out to a club at any given opportunity, before linking up with his rapper friend Lil Baby, before they party all night long.

With this life, also comes the possibility of this man attempting to shoot his shot at any given female he takes a liking to, something that has evidently happened over and over again. But the thing is, during one such occasion, he decided to shoot on the wrong basket. And it massively ruined the entire sport of basketball for a former dedicated fan of the NBA.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Starbucks ideology’ that caused a $100 million loss, came to the fore in a ‘Pretzel deal’

YouTuber SteveWillDoIt gets horribly offended by a certain decidion James Harden decided to make

You can probably already tell where this is going. So, instead of us beating around the bush any longer, we’re just going to let SteveWillDoIt explain his piece.

“I don’t watch basketball anymore because f**kin’ James Harden DM’d my girl. It f**kin’ ruined basketball for me.” Former YouTuber SteveWillDoIt says he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore because of James Harden 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/DaV79STx3l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 31, 2022

Well, let’s just hope that the Beard didn’t know that the woman was with the YouTuber.

But, given how strong Steve’s reaction was to the whole situation, it probably was something a bit too serious.

Given that likelihood, all we can hope for is Harden having learned his lesson.

Also Read: “I cost us a championship, but would I do it again? One thousand percent”: Draymond Green doesn’t regret his antics against LeBron James in 2016 NBA Finals