James Harden Shoes: When Is the Harden Vol 9 Coming Out?

A brand new collection of James Harden shoes is about to hit the stores. The Beard has one of the most popular basketball sneakers in the market with his collaboration with Adidas. The previous drops have been commercially successful and a similar response from buyers is expected when the Volume 9 drops.

Advertisement

As per BR Kicks, the shoes are set to release in February 2025. Although fans will have to wait for a few months before they can get their hands on them, pictures of the Volume 9 collection have been released.

Seeing the success of Volume 7 and 8 drops, Harden and Adidas have gone for sleeker designs with the new collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report Kicks (@brkicks)



Harden’s shoes are best known for their forefoot cushioning, ventilation, ankle collars, and unique colorways. All of these features are visible in the upcoming collection. Based on reviews, the most amazing thing about the shoes is that they seem very heavy, but once they’re on the feet, the brilliant weight distribution works like magic.

Fans would be expecting a similar quality to be delivered to them with Volume 9. Harden has also been more confident about the quality of his shoes in recent years. Especially after the success of Volume 7, the future Hall of Famer declared that with Volume 8, he would establish his brand as the best in the business.

He said, “When these drop that’ll be the best hoop shoe two years straight, no debate!”

Harden is competing with the likes of Dame 9 and the AE 1s for the most popular spot in the market. However, one of the biggest criticisms of his shoes is that they are heavily influenced by Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

The futuristic design with unique colorways makes it seem like Harden had Kanye’s shoes in his mind when he came up with the concept for his own range. As a result, there have been some negative responses to his shoes as well.

Many people feel like the ‘in-your-face’ design is off-putting for their taste. But it’s undeniable that there’s a huge market for the Harden-Adidas line.