Basketball

“James Harden was made some promises, which are not being kept”: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade address reports of the Nets star being frustrated with the Kyrie Irving situation and wanting out

"James Harden was made some promises, which are not being kept": Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade address reports of the Nets star being frustrated with the Kyrie Irving situation and wanting out
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
BPL Most Wickets 2022: Who has picked most wickets in Bangladesh Premier League 2022?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden was made some promises, which are not being kept": Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade address reports of the Nets star being frustrated with the Kyrie Irving situation and wanting out
“James Harden was made some promises, which are not being kept”: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade address reports of the Nets star being frustrated with the Kyrie Irving situation and wanting out

Former teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade weigh in on James Harden wanting to test…