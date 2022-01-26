“James Harden was made some promises, which are not being kept”: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade address reports of the Nets star being frustrated with the Kyrie Irving situation and wanting out

Former teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade weigh in on James Harden wanting to test free agency this upcoming off-season.

James Harden recorded a 30-point triple-double in a loss against the visiting LA Lakers. The Nets guard was the only member available from the Big 3, with Kevin Durant out with an MCL sprain and Kyrie Irving barred from playing home games due to being unvaccinated.

The Lakers had Anthony Davis back in the lineup, who had missed seventeen games with an ankle injury. The Brow looked fine, throwing down a lob in the very first possession of the game. LeBron James was a walking highlight reel, displaying impeccable athleticism with his dunks.

On the other hand, Harden looked helpless despite having his fourth 30-point triple-double of the season. The three-time scoring champion was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Harden reached yet another milestone with his performance against the Lakers, becoming the 32nd player to record 23,000 points.

According to a report in Bleacher Report, Harden is frustrated with the Irving situation in Brooklyn and intends to test out free agency. With NBA on TNT being back on Tuesdays, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade would address this report.

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade believe James Harden has every right of wanting out of the Nets.

Ironically, Harden has found himself in a similar situation to what he had in Houston. The former MVP joined forces with KD and Irving to win a championship, but injuries and COVID restrictions have made him the sole offensive initiator of the team.

Harden has won most of the individual accolades in his career. The only thing missing from his decorated resume is a championship. The former Rockets superstar has multiple scoring titles, All-NBA First Team selections, and to top it all, is an MVP award.

During a recent segment of NBA on TNT, Shaq and D-Wade weighed in on Harden testing free agency.

“Listen, you got one guy (Kyrie Irving) doing his own thing, a guy that is really needed. It kind of throws the balance of how it supposed to be. James Harden, you know, he was made some promises, which are not being kept, so he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m outta here this summer.’ And I would do the same thing if I was him,” said Shaq.

Former teammate with whom Shaq won his fourth championship, D-Wade chimed in with the following.

“I think, also for James, it’s a sense of urgency. Like KD has a ring, Kyrie has a ring, James he don’t. James is getting older, we know this. He’s been pretty available for most of his career. So if he wants to test free agency, that’s his right,” said Wade.

This is ‘sense of urgency’ time for James Harden.”@DwyaneWade & @SHAQ talk James Harden’s situation in Brooklyn 👀 pic.twitter.com/TZTQ8mxiQK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2022

Having won multiple championships, O’Neal and Wade understand the importance of winning in a player’s legacy. Thus they are in complete support of Harden wanting out.