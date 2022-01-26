“Everyone seems to follow suit when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play with that intensity”: Ime Udoka lauds the stars as the Celtics remains perfect when they duo score 30+ points each

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown power the Celtics to a 53-point win, recording 30+ points each for the 3rd time this season.

The Celtics-Kings matchup was as one-sided an affair as one could even imagine. Grabbing a huge lead ever since tip-off, it was Jayson Tatum and co. in the driving seat for the entire bout. And after 48 minutes of sheer domination, it was Ime Udoka’s boys who annihilated the Sacramento Kings 128-75.

It was a huge performance by the All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Tatum. In a stunning overall team outing, as the duo played only 2 quarters, JT recorded 36 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, and JB put up a solid 30-point, 10-rebounds double-double to lead the Cs to a 53-point blowout win.

Jayson Tatum:

36 PTS, 6 AST, 7 3PT Jaylen Brown:

36 PTS, 6 AST, 7 3PT Jaylen Brown:

30 PTS, 10 REB, 5 3PT The Celtics won by 53 points tonight, the 2nd biggest win in franchise history.

Coach Ime Udoka kept praising the team after the franchise’s 2nd biggest win. Ime also lauded Tatum and Brown for their performance:

“They are the two pillars and leaders of the team and when they come out and play with that intensity, everyone seems to follow suit.”

Coach Udoka says of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's combined impact: "They are the two pillars and leaders of the team and when they come out and play with that intensity, everyone seems to follow suit."

Boston Celtics have yet to lose a game when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each score 30+ points

It is the 3rd time this season that Jaylen and Jayson recorded 30+ points each. The only other duo with more such games in a season is Larry Bird and Kevin McHale (1986-87). And the Cs are now a flawless 7-0 when the duo have recorded 30 points each.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each have 30+ points tonight. It is the 3rd time this season they have each scored 30 points in a game. The only duo in Celtics history with more such games in a season is Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 (4x).

As soon as the Celtics recorded the 53-point win, NBA Twitter erupted with all sorts of reactions.

Jaylen Brown , Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams tonight🔥☘️🏁 pic.twitter.com/U8WxE2Qs4j — MahomeBoy Russ (@Home_Brodie) January 26, 2022

That’s a crazy stay considering that the Celtics are the most successful franchise ever — AkunkpoGoat (@KhashMoneyyy) January 26, 2022

The Jays breaking that record this year 💪🏾💪🏾 — Big Papi 1st Ballot HOFer! (@TheGoatedMan) January 26, 2022

The Celtics are now placed 9th in the East with a >.500 25-24 record. Tatum and co. will now go on a road trip playing the Hawks and the Pelicans, before flying back home for a short 2-game homestand.