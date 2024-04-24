James Harden’s Conversation With Rachel Nichols Draws Him Huge Compliment From Gilbert Arenas

James Harden had a rough 2023 off-season as he had a sour break-up with the Philadelphia 76ers. There were murmurs that he may not suit up at all during the coming season, however, the trade to the Clippers resurrected his image in the league. After initial struggles, the genius floor manager finally adopted coach Ty Lue’s system. In Game 1 against the Mavericks, in the First Round of Playoffs, his 28-point performance was the difference maker in their 109-97 win. In a post-game conversation with Rachel Nichols, Harden highlighted his adaptability to ensure winning. His answer seemed to have struck a chord with Gilbert Arenas as well.

After averaging 16.6 points in the regular season, Harden elevated his offensive game in the absence of the team’s leading scorer Kawhi Leonard. After Game 1’s win, Nichols highlighted how the Beard has played “different roles” and has continued to thrive wherever he goes. Nichols asked about Harden’s “mindset” which keeps him going,

“Roles have changed and different teams have needed me to do different things as far as you know, playmaking or scoring. When the opportunity presents itself, then I’m available.”

Further, Arenas appreciated these comments from the 2018 MVP. He lauded Harden’s ability to adjust on the fly and address the needs of the hour. For Agent Zero, this approach provides the Clippers with a winning formula,

“If you want 30-10…He got it for you. If you tell him you want 15 with 12 dimes…He got it for you. The Clippers decide what version they want if they want to WIN this series.”

Harden has been all about winning a championship for the last many years, however, fortunes haven’t turned his way. Will the same story repeat in 2024? The roles he will play in his coming games might also determine how far the Clips will go in the post-season.

How should the Clippers use James Harden’s abilities?

During Game 1, Harden turned back the clock and led the Clippers in scoring with 28 points. He made six out of his 11 attempts from the three-point line in a vintage Harden style. Meanwhile, he also led the team in assists (eight) and committed just one turnover. However, the story was much different in Game 2.

The floor manager registered 22 points but made just two of his 10 attempts from deep. One of the major factors for the drop-off was the Mavs’ much-improved defense. In fact, the Beard shot just 1/5 against Luka Doncic. The other major factor was Kawhi Leonard’s return from the injury upsetting the offensive balance.

While Leonard is a great one-on-one player, he is still a bit chippy. Perhaps, the Clippers need to multiply Harden’s offensive possessions for better output. The other major problem surrounding him is his disappearance in the second half of the series. With the series knotted at one each, the chances of it going to 6-7 games are high. It will be interesting to see if the 3x scoring champion continues his high-level play deep into the series.