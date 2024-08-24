James Harden’s Nonchalant ‘Don’t Care’ Reaction to His Controversial NBA 2K25 Rating

It’s that time of year when 2K Sports rolls out the latest edition of their popular NBA 2K franchise. In light of this anticipated release, 2K Sports revealed some of the ratings attached to a few of the NBA’s biggest stars. While some fans are displeased with James Harden’s rating, “The Beard” seems entirely unbothered by the buzz.

Harden has an 84 overall rank as opposed to some of the other players in the league. This ranks him in the 58th spot of players who are included in the game. When he was asked about his 2K rating in the upcoming NBA 2K25 game, ‘The Beard’ said,

“I’m going to show them on the court, I don’t care about my rating.”

While fans may have been upset over the three-time scoring champion’s ridiculously low overall rating, it seemingly did not bother Harden as much as his fans.

One of the latest editions of 2K is the constant updates developers make based on the players’ performances in the season, affecting their overall rating. And based on his statement, the Clippers guard has already made up his mind to prove his skills on the court this upcoming season.

However, it looks like 2KSports is under heat for dropping the overalls of veteran star players in the league as well.

Has NBA2K gone too far?

The new NBA 2K25 will be available to play in the first week of September, while also giving early access to fans who pre-ordered the game. But despite new and improved mechanics, 2K has been facing some backlash over their player ratings.

Apart from the Clippers star’s low rating, players like Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler, and Rudy Gobert are all at an 85 overall.

Now, it may not seem like much at first. But when looking at the overalls of players like Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton with 90 overalls, and Victor Wembanyama coming in at 91, the disparity does seem to glare a bit more than usual.

Let’s see if 2K does decide to make some tweaks before the game’s final release.