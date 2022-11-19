“James Jordan Faced 10 Years in Jail”: Michael Jordan Saved His Father after a $7000 Embezzlement Scandal

In the 1990s, there was no one more famous than Michael Jordan. Actors, singers, authors, and other athletes aside, no one could touch MJ’s stardom.

It is no surprise, considering just how much he achieved at the time. With six championships, an iconic shoe deal, and revolutionizing the sport of basketball, Jordan was and is a celebrity with a lot of star power.

In fact, there have been times when said power has come into play. Just ask James Jordan, who had to use his son’s name to get out of legal trouble.

James Jordan once had to use Michael Jordan to get out of serving jail time for embezzlement

Michael Jordan has a pretty interesting family, some of whom are featured in the news more often than not these days. But, back in the day, it was MJ’s dad who frequently made the papers.

For example, there was a time when the late James Jordan got caught up in a huge embezzlement case, which nearly saw him being sent to jail over $7000. Roland Lazenby, author of Michael Jordan: The Life, detailed this in his book. Luckily for him, his son’s name was enough to prevent that from happening.

“He shoulda went to prison for what he got involved in,” Dick Neher said in 2012. “Because of Mike, he got out of it.”

Father’s Day 1996

Safe to say that James was a lucky man. His son’s stardom saved him from what could have been a pretty bad time in prison.

James Jordan was tragically taken away from MJ and his family in a robbery gone wrong

MJ and his father were always close. After all, it was his relationship with James Jordan that fuelled His Airness’ desire to be great. Unfortunately, their relationship was cut short after James was tragically murdered in a robbery gone wrong.

It truly was tragic for both Jordan, his family, and all those close to them. An event that greatly affected MJ’s life.

